Partizan’s Antoine Bardou-Jacquet Takes You on an Adventurous Journey through Toyota History

In collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation x Saatchi & Saatchi, director Antoine Bardou-Jacquet helmed Toyota's latest commercial for the launch of the new 2022 Tundra. Arriving amidst a storm of media attention Antoine's epic film tells the story of Toyota's iconic 4x4 using a seamless array of stunning visuals, dynamic transitions and full throttle action sequences.

The spot takes numerous cues from historical and cultural events in which a Toyota pickup has played a central role, including Toyota-driving tourists surviving a rhino attack in Namibia, a 2018 incident in which a California nurse used his Tundra to rescue people from a raging wildfire in Paradise, California & a CGI recreation of a Tundra hauling the space shuttle Endeavor to its final resting spot in the California Science Center.

'Born From Invincible' is a transformative journey that showcases Antoine's audacious cinematic style, uncompromising approach to production & meticulous eye for detail.





“From the birth of the first Land Cruiser in 1950 to the next-generation Tundra, Toyota has designed, engineered and built some of the toughest, most dependable trucks in the world,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “The all-new 2022 Tundra builds on that unique heritage and leads us into an even more exciting future for Toyota trucks.”

“’Born from Invincible’ shines a spotlight on the legendary Toyota trucks we’ve grown to love around the globe,” said Jason Schragger, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi. “The all-new Tundra is the result of decades of incredible experience on every continent across every terrain. We are excited to highlight that history and showcase the future with the all-new 2022 Tundra.”



