Partizan Signs Comedy Director Amber Schaefer

29/05/2025
Amber Schaefer has directed campaigns for Coach, Geico, Native, Dos Equis, Smartfood, Planet Fitness, Best Buy, Kayak, and Burrow

Award-winning production company Partizan has welcomed comedy director Amber Schaefer to its roster of directorial talent. Her work at Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and her own viral short films have made her a standout voice in comedic storytelling.

Amber draws on her background in acting and improv to create character-driven work that-- even when the premise is absurd -- is grounded in emotional truth. Her films are sharp, funny, distinctively stylized, and not afraid to get a little freaky. Because for Amber "real people are weird."

A rising force in the branded content world, Amber has directed campaigns for Coach, Geico, Native, Dos Equis, Smartfood, Planet Fitness, Best Buy, Kayak, and Burrow—delivering story-first creative with a killer comedic edge. Her narrative films include the satirical NYC Tips and Tricks and the Slamdance short It’s Been Too Long. And she is the writer and director behind the unsanctioned viral campaign Bernie: The People’s Perfume.

“I’ve admired Partizan’s bold creative work for years,” said Amber. “Let's make some funny, weird, beautiful sh@#."

Georges Bermann, founder of Partizan, added, “Amber’s ability to draw out engrossing, delightful performances from her actors brings a distinct energy to everything she creates. We feel very fortunate to have her unique brand of weird and wonderful with us at Partizan.”

