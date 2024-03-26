senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Oskar illustration Debuts New Showreel

26/03/2024
118
Share
The showreel was created with Donshades, Tom Andrews and Tom Joyce

Watch the showreel here.

Earlier this year Oskar illustration set about commissioning a showreel to showcase and unite their unique roster of global illustrators and animators.

Despite being closely connected digitally, physically the team is dotted across the globe. The showreel became a way of uniting their brilliant talents, celebrating the breadth and depth of the artists’ styles whilst, in the process, aiming to inspire, surprise and delight with its clever presentation of the work.

The idea was simple. No titles, no captions, no call-to-action; just snippets of beautiful and technically brilliant work, packaged together in a film that you actually want to keep watching. Compiled predominantly from still images mixed with selected animation and artist behind-the-scenes action, the team at Oi! partnered with an award-winning team in the shape of editor, Donshades (Studio Donshades), composer, Tom Andrews (tomandrews.studio), and sound designer, Tom Joyce (Sound Canvas).


Alongside a number of interesting pieces of paid work that are in the pipeline, Oi! have new artists ready to launch, alongside a series of self-initiated passion pieces that talk to the things the agency cares most about in the world right now. 

Creative director, Earth Cubs, Jon Lawton said of the piece, “Most illustration agencies do illustrations. They might even send you a postcard. Oskar illustration decided to make a visceral mad weird brain rave of a video with a banging soundtrack about illustration. Way better than a postcard (they also do postcards).”


Editor Donshades on his part in the project, “Oskar Illustration dropped this dream brief to the editing studio while I was in the middle of cutting a scripted 20 episode BBC Bitesize show - of course I said YES. Making a data-blast psychedelic film predominantly from beautiful still illustration work is the sort of challenge I dream about. The reel demanded a totally different approach more akin to my experimental filmmaking practice than to the majority of the client work that we do here in the studio. I kept finding myself returning to the edit suite in the evening, turning up the volume and then playing with the illustrations and BTS clips to find a way into the cut. It truly was a creatively refreshing experience!”

Discover the illustrators and animators at Oskar illustration here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Oskar illustration
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Oskar illustration
Reel
Beans Sr
12/05/2025
Sant Jordi
Arauna / Barcelona City Council
12/03/2025
Paper Crafted Pencils
Oskar illustration
12/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1