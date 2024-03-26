Oskar illustration Debuts New Showreel

Watch the showreel here.

Earlier this year Oskar illustration set about commissioning a showreel to showcase and unite their unique roster of global illustrators and animators.

Despite being closely connected digitally, physically the team is dotted across the globe. The showreel became a way of uniting their brilliant talents, celebrating the breadth and depth of the artists’ styles whilst, in the process, aiming to inspire, surprise and delight with its clever presentation of the work.

The idea was simple. No titles, no captions, no call-to-action; just snippets of beautiful and technically brilliant work, packaged together in a film that you actually want to keep watching. Compiled predominantly from still images mixed with selected animation and artist behind-the-scenes action, the team at Oi! partnered with an award-winning team in the shape of editor, Donshades (Studio Donshades), composer, Tom Andrews (tomandrews.studio), and sound designer, Tom Joyce (Sound Canvas).





Alongside a number of interesting pieces of paid work that are in the pipeline, Oi! have new artists ready to launch, alongside a series of self-initiated passion pieces that talk to the things the agency cares most about in the world right now.

Creative director, Earth Cubs, Jon Lawton said of the piece, “Most illustration agencies do illustrations. They might even send you a postcard. Oskar illustration decided to make a visceral mad weird brain rave of a video with a banging soundtrack about illustration. Way better than a postcard (they also do postcards).”





Editor Donshades on his part in the project, “Oskar Illustration dropped this dream brief to the editing studio while I was in the middle of cutting a scripted 20 episode BBC Bitesize show - of course I said YES. Making a data-blast psychedelic film predominantly from beautiful still illustration work is the sort of challenge I dream about. The reel demanded a totally different approach more akin to my experimental filmmaking practice than to the majority of the client work that we do here in the studio. I kept finding myself returning to the edit suite in the evening, turning up the volume and then playing with the illustrations and BTS clips to find a way into the cut. It truly was a creatively refreshing experience!”

Discover the illustrators and animators at Oskar illustration here.