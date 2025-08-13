senckađ
SALGE - SA Leaders For Gender Equity - Elevating women in STEM

SALGE - SA Leaders For Gender Equity
13/08/2025
Although we’ve come a long way, women still face many inequalities in the workplace.

Along with the gender pay gap, they are under-represented in high-growth industries like defence, tech and STEM-related fields.

We needed to draw attention to the inequity that still exists in these industries. And where better to tell people than in office elevators in South Australian’s leading defence and tech-hub, LotFourteen? Activating our message with lift doors, we emphasised the need to provide more opportunities for women and close the gender pay gap once and for all.

With a series of simple messages, we grabbed attention before encouraging people to find out how they can help make things right.


