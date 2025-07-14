Ogilvy PR Wins Tourism New Zealand Account

Tourism New Zealand has appointed Ogilvy PR as its public relations agency of record in Australia, recognising the agency’s capabilities in culturally-led, earned-first communication.

Commencing in July, the partnership will see the team at Ogilvy PR manage strategic communications activity for Tourism New Zealand in Australia, including earned-first creative campaigns and brand storytelling. The appointment was made following a competitive pitch and is part of a broader push by the tourism body to increase the number of Australians visiting Aotearoa New Zealand.

Andrew Waddel, regional director – Australia, Tourism New Zealand said, “Ogilvy PR’s proven experience within the travel category, underpinned by its deep understanding of what motivates Australian audiences, was a pivotal factor in moving ahead with this partnership.

“Earned-first storytelling is at the heart of what we do to drive emotional urgency and motivate Australians to consider and book a holiday to Aotearoa New Zealand. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey, together with Ogilvy PR, and uncovering new and creative ways to accomplish this together.”

Ogilvy PR’s head of consumer PR and influence, James Curtis, said the agency would utilise its specialist skills across culture-led creativity, media relations, influencer strategy and content creation drawn from both its Australian and New Zealand teams.

“We’re excited to be working with the outstanding team at Tourism New Zealand to drive destination awareness, while deepening the emotional connection Australians have with our closest neighbour.

“With our unique approach to earned-first creativity, we’ll be developing work that makes people want to pack their bags, reconnect with the spirit of New Zealand, and support the tourism brand’s bigger vision in a meaningful way.”

The appointment comes as Tourism New Zealand prepares to launch several global brand initiatives and experiential campaigns aimed at encouraging visitation from the Australian market. As a result, Ogilvy PR will also work closely with Tourism New Zealand’s wider agency village to ensure its work feeds into global creative platforms and other marketing activity.

