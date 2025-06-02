nutpods Transforms a Mundane Morning Into a Musical with Singing Fridge Men

In a category dominated by wholesome smiles and morning sunshine, nutpods has announced a new campaign starring a pair of mustachioed men in silk suits who live in your fridge and sing about your coffee. Developed in partnership with CALLEN, the non-dairy creamer brand is turning a mundane morning moment into a full-blown musical interlude.

Titled ‘Smooth Break’ the hero 30-second spot opens on a dreary breakfast table, with a man droning on about status meetings and Q3. The moment his partner pours nutpods into her coffee, the fridge swings open and out pops an ‘80s-style mustachioed duo, tossing confetti and belting out: “Smooth and creamy, creamy and smooth.”

She puts down her coffee, and just as quickly as they appear, they snap back into silence, break character, and awkwardly begin sweeping up the mess while whispering “Go, go, go” to each other as they crawl back into the fridge. As soon as she takes another sip, they burst out again with another smooth serenade.

The tagline, “Have yourself a delicious moment,” drives home the idea that nutpods can inject a bit of joy and absurdity into an otherwise dull daily ritual. A :15 and two :06s accompany the campaign.

“We challenged CALLEN to make something that would stop people mid-scroll, and they went full fridge musical,” said Patrick Coyle, CMO at nutpods. “They didn’t just lean into weird and funny, they did a cannonball into it. It’s the kind of work that makes you laugh, rewind, and actually remember the brand, which is exactly what we needed.”

“nutpods is a bit of a hidden gem and we wanted to cut through the coffee marketing clutter with a campaign that is as weird as it is memorable,” said Craig Allen, founder and CCO at CALLEN. “What better way to draw attention than an 80s-style duo living in your fridge?”

