Vera Bradley Turns 23 Year Old Fan Fiction into Nostalgia Filled Film

19/08/2025
Film from CALLEN sees the accessories brand bring to life Kristen Mulrooney's teenage fan fiction starring 2000s heart-throb Devon Sawa

Every girl remembers their first bright and bold patterned bag from Vera Bradley. Now, the leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage, and other travel items announces its first-ever original short film entitled 'Most Perfect Couple,' aimed at reigniting cultural relevance and emotional connection with millennial and gen z audiences.

Developed in partnership with CALLEN, the campaign features a short film starring 2000s heart-throb Devon Sawa in addition to OTT and social posts. The new creative signals a return to the brand’s joyous roots by empowering the millennial woman who previously adored the brand to tap into the fun once again – and hopefully picking up some new fans among gen z audiences.

Inspired by real aughts-era fan fiction, CALLEN brings to life a dramatised teenage dream to remind women that it’s never too late to reconnect with their inner dreamer. The film follows Kristen Mulrooney, Vera Bradley tote in tow, as she’s dumped by her high school boyfriend - only to be comforted by none other than her celebrity crush Devon Sawa. Spoiler alert: the two end up falling in love! Devon, brings charm, wit, and just the right amount of nostalgia to what can only be described as a millennial dream come true.

“We were thrilled to see the renaissance of Vera Bradley across places like TikTok and Instagram, with content that underscores girlhood as a time when you are championed for being yourself, having fun, and going with your gut,” said Alison Hiatt, CMO at Vera Bradley. “CALLEN understood that nostalgia and brought it to life in a fresh, modern way through this new campaign. We couldn’t be happier with the result.”

“Our goal here was to harness the nostalgia around Vera Bradley to cultivate contemporary cultural relevance,” said Craig Allen, founder and CCO at CALLEN. “To be a part of Vera Bradley is to be an advocate of joy. This campaign taps into the beloved bag brand’s spirit in a way that’s playful, and, we hope, unforgettable for the women who grew up with it.”

The campaign goes live on August 19th, across socials. It marks the first work to stem from Vera Bradley’s partnership with CALLEN, which commenced this spring .

