NPCI Bharat BillPay's Trust-building Campaign Makes Bill Paying Simple

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched an impactful campaign to build trust and drive awareness among customers and billers for its bill payments platform, Bharat Connect.



Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the evocative campaign, 'Aap Humein Jaante Nahi, Par Maante Hain' (You May Not Know Us, But You Trust Us), focuses on Bharat Connect’s seamless integration into everyday life, empowering bill payments and financial transactions for consumers with unparalleled ease, security, and accessibility. Bharat Connect serves as a unified platform enabling seamless payments for both recurring and one-time bill payments.



Bharat Connect operates as a robust, interoperable platform, seamlessly managing both recurring and non-recurring payments, from utility bills, credit card bills, insurance premiums to loan EMIs and more. Its comprehensive infrastructure weaves through partner platforms, including fintech apps, bank applications, websites and assisted channels, creating a ubiquitous ecosystem for secure and accessible payments across diverse categories.

The nationwide campaign, which unfolds through relatable slice of life situations, will be released in eleven languages to connect with consumers on a personal level. Featuring popular faces including Puneet Issar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Chandan Roy and Gopal Datt the campaign authentically illustrates the trust millions place in Bharat Connect daily, even if the platform operates behind the scenes. This 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across television, digital platforms, print, radio and out-of-home media.

Noopur Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, NBBL said, “Bharat Connect stands as a trusted and inclusive digital infrastructure for bill payments that touches the lives of millions every single day. With this campaign, we aim to make our purpose visible and assure every Indian of ease, safety, and reliability when managing their essential payments. Through relatable instances in this campaign, we aim to reaffirm Bharat Connect’s role in enabling India’s digital future.”

​Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, group creative directors, DDB Mudra Group said, “The insight driving this campaign stemmed from a simple truth: while Bharat Connect powers millions of daily bill payments, its name remains unfamiliar to most. This gap between utility and awareness became the foundation of our narrative - highlighting how a trusted service can be deeply embedded in people’s lives, yet remain invisible.”



Through this integrated campaign, Bharat Connect establishes its commitment to reliability, ease of use, and inclusion across India’s digital payments landscape. By establishing essential awareness for the bill payment platform, Bharat Connect aims to empower households and individuals relying on it for bill payments and financial transactions throughout their daily routines.

