Online Platform Myntra’s Rakhi Pledge Is Cheeky Take on Sibling Slip-Ups and Festive Gifting

This Raksha Bandhan, if you’ve left gifting to the last minute again, Myntra is here to save the day with humour, heart, and a variety of options to choose from. The Rakhi Pledge campaign, conceptualised by DDB Mudra is anchored by a witty film and an interactive WhatsApp activation, led by actor Ahsaas Channa. It celebrates the many shades of siblinghood with a thoughtfully curated festive selection.



Myntra’s Rakhi Store features over three lakh styles from 2500+ brands across ethnic wear, footwear, beauty & personal care, gourmet hampers, accessories, and co-branded gift hampers, and 30,000+ unique Rakhi styles. Shoppers can also explore a dedicated ‘Rakhi under ₹999’ selection, offering something for everyone this Raksha Bandhan. M-Now continues to be a customer favourite for last-minute gifting needs across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai with 300+ Rakhi styles and 800+ gift options available for delivery starting in as little as 30 minutes. Some of the premium M-Now enabled brands on Myntra’s Rakhi store include Calvin Klein, MANGO, Hidesign, Ray-Ban, Da Milano, Tommy Hilfiger, among others.



At the core of the campaign is ‘The Rakhi Pledge,’ a light-hearted yet sharp take on the classic sibling slip-up: forgetting to buy a Rakhi gift. Many brothers find themselves in a typical situation at the eleventh hour, unsure or unprepared when it comes to picking the right gift. The film uses this relatable moment to set the stage for Myntra’s M-Now as the timely solution that turns last-minute gifting into a meaningful gesture.

Speaking on the campaign, Abhishek Gour, senior director, marketing at Myntra, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of thoughtful gestures, and behind every meaningful gift is the effort to choose something that truly reflects the bond. At Myntra, we recognise that this isn’t just about giving, it’s about getting it right. That’s why we’ve brought together an expansive selection across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle to help customers find something that resonates with their sister’s personality. Paired with the convenience of M-Now, our campaign aims to transform even the most last-minute gifting into a timely, well-chosen expression of affection.”

Complementing the film is a dynamic WhatsApp gifting experience that transforms last-minute chaos into something fun and frictionless. When users message 'Jaldi batao kya gift dun?' to Myntra on WhatsApp, they’re greeted by a video of Ahsaas Channa, who then helps them find the perfect rakhi gift. Whether your sibling is a fashion diva, a beauty buff, a home décor enthusiast, or simply impossible to decode, each response triggers a humorous, personalised video from Ahsaas, followed by Myntra product links for users to purchase from.



To make access seamless, users can scan a QR code featured across campaign creatives to jump directly into the chatbot. The activation is being amplified through multiple touchpoints, including a broadcast message, an Instagram film, and an updated Instagram bio link, ensuring it reaches procrastinators right where they are.



Speaking on the campaign, Mahima Mathur and Shyan Gershon, creative directors at DDB Mudra, said, “Brothers mean well. But let’s be honest - sweets and crumpled ₹500 notes don’t quite cut it as a Rakhi gift. So this year, we gave them a fighting chance. With Myntra’s premium gifting range, a pledge, and Ahsaas Channa’s picks for every kind of sister, they could finally get it right. It was easily the most fun we’ve had fixing a sibling problem.”



Set against the dramatic backdrop of a rotating stage and a stadium of unimpressed sisters, ‘The Rakhi Pledge’ is a cheeky film that reimagines sibling slip-ups as a full-blown spectacle. The film opens with three visibly nervous brothers preparing to make a public confession of all their last-minute, half-hearted gifting disasters from past years. From dubious chocolates to mystery hair tools and ‘imported’ toiletries, no excuse is spared. Just when things spiral, actor Ahsaas Channa steps in as the omnipresent narrator, guiding them and every forgetful brother out there toward redemption. The campaign highlights that every sister is different, with her own unique style and passion, and Myntra, through its diverse range of offerings with its Rakhi store, is the one-stop destination to find a gift that is perfectly tailored to her individuality and needs.



From festive apparel and accessories to skincare and home accents, the Rakhi Store celebrates the many shades of siblinghood. With a mix of clever confessions and joyful resolutions, this campaign captures the spirit of Raksha Bandhan in its most honest form: chaotic, comical, and deeply caring. Whether you planned ahead or just remembered, Myntra ensures there’s still time to make it count.

