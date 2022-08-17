Not the Skincare Campaign You Were Expecting, from Go-to and Sayers Brand Momentum

Go-To Skincare has kicked off their first brand campaign playfully asserting themselves as the go-to for skin care in the Australian market. Keeping it synonymous with Go-To’s well-known irreverence, the campaign steers away from traditional beauty campaign tropes by featuring unexpected characters and a take home message that skin care is for all Australians.

Go-To engaged Sayers Brand Momentum to spearhead this campaign which sees Go-To enter the billboard, rail, retail and on-demand TV ad space for the first time since launching in 2014.

“Globally, Australia is viewed as a leader in skin care, and Go-To is at the forefront of that. Our products are effective, easy to use, and they get the job done - no bullshit, no miracle peddling. Australia’s native flora is riddled with incredible fruits, nuts and plants, and our formulations (made in-house at our peach lab in Sydney) utilise as many of these as possible because they’re best in class,” says Go-To founder Zoë Foster Blake.

“Skin care can be confusing, intimidating, and take itself way too seriously. We help people enjoy looking after their skin, to feel confident and proud to take care of themselves. We want more Australians to experience that - to give go-to a go.”

CMO Leonie Faddy says: “The goal of this campaign is to boost Go-To’s brand awareness. We have a passionate, dynamic community that we choose to honour and feel a huge responsibility to. This group is engaged and understands the magic of Go-To. What we are doing with Sayers is harnessing what makes Go-To unique, the efficacious formulas and brand DNA, and broadcasting that to the country. We know there is a huge cohort of budding customers we aren’t talking to yet and it’s time to tap into that potential and affirm Go-To position as Australia’s go-to for skin care.”

As a writer, Foster Blake is excited to see the brand she has built finally featured on billboards around the country.

“Go-To has always been a copy-led brand; this was great fun. We love to muck about and play with our customers at every available touchpoint. This campaign doesn’t feel like a traditional beauty campaign, and that is precisely the point.”

Being a digitally native brand, you can also expect to see this campaign following you around the Internet with a series of takes on using skin care and your “go-to” in life.

This campaign leveraged Sayers’ new end-to-end lean advisory model, with Sayers leading the strategy across brand, creative and media, curating the right creative and production services, and leveraging their partnership with OMD to execute the campaign. Nicky Bryson, co-founder of Sayers Brand Momentum says “Go-To has a witty and insightful relationship with its customers, it’s not overly earnest, doesn’t take itself too seriously and really reflects a go-to solution for all Australians. Not many brands have such a brilliant foundation to launch from. Being a digital scale up it felt natural to build a small collaborative team, embedding ourselves in their business and truly partnering with them on bringing the brand to a new scale nationally.”



