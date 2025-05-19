North Carolina Artists Re-record 'Blue Skies' for Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

A group of North Carolina-based recording artists including Jake 'MJ' Lenderman, Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso), Sam Beam (Iron & Wine), Jason Ross (Seven Mary Three), producer Bradley Cook (Waxahatchee), Phil Cook (Megafaun), and Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), recently collaborated on a new version of Irving Berlin's 'Blue Skies.' The recording serves as the soundtrack for a film promoting the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).



Charlotte-based agency Mythic, which handles advertising for the EDPNC, engaged frequent creative partners, BANG Music, to help bring to life the agency’s idea for an anthemic, music-driven film to promote the state’s strategy of driving economic growth and development. Central to the concept was the desire to have the music performed by North Carolina-based musicians.

With that in mind, BANG partner Brian Jones called Ross, his long time friend and collaborator, who resides in Chapel Hill. They quickly hatched the idea of a 'two for one' - record a song to support North Carolina economic development, while donating a portion of the budget to disaster relief for North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

After speaking to Durham-based producer, Brad Cook, the idea of a 'Super Group' of North Carolina artists was born. Brad leaned on his close relationships throughout the NC music community and pulled in several friends, including Asheville’s Jake 'MJ' Lenderman, Chapel Hill’s Amelia Meath, and Durham-based Sam Beam. Rounding out the group and providing the musical foundation were brother Phil Cook and drummer Matt McCaughan, both of Durham.



With the team now assembled and their mission clear, BANG’s Alec Setten suggested recording Irving Berlin’s 'Blue Skies' to convey a message of optimism for the state. BANG composer, Timo Elliston, and Brian created a new modern, uplifting arrangement of the classic song. The artists gathered at Sonark Media in Hillsborough to record the song. Meath recorded her parts remotely from Southern California, arriving just as the recent fires overwhelmed the city.



According to Ross, the project was a natural outflow of the North Carolinian spirit. “I’ve lived in NC since 2001, so with the instigation of our friends at BANG we hatched a plan to do some good. My first call was to Brad Cook. He is a light and a legend. I had just finished a project with him, and before I knew it, he called Jake, Sam, Amelia, Phil, and Matt. It was magic. The music community in NC has a rich history supporting one another - and in this case, everyone just leaned in.”



Hear from from BANG Music here.