Nick Garrett Confirmed as CEO of OAG Oceania

Nick Garrett has been officially appointed CEO of Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) Oceania, ending months of speculation that he was set to assume the newly-created role.

The news was confirmed to staff via an all-staff memo sent this morning, as reported by Mi3. Nick will report directly to global Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren, and reunite with former Clems colleague Stephen de Wolf, who was announced as Clemenger's incoming chief creative officer last month.

OAG was created last August to house Omnicom’s creative agencies, including TBWA, DDB, and BBDO. It is headed up by global CEO, ex-TBWA CEO and fellow Australian, Troy Ruhanen, who started in January.

Former Clemenger CEO Nick joins OAG hot on the heels of his former agency’s merger with CHEP Network and Traffik, and a renewed ambition to restore the brand to creative glory.

Nick's remit in this region will also include media, PR, performance, and production. Omnicom Media Group has been run by COO Kristiaan Kroon after long-time CEO Peter Horgan departed the business earlier this year, after announcing his exit in October.

Nick spent the past three years at Deloitte Digital, where he was worldwide lead for its marketing and commerce division before departing February. Previously, Nick has also been a partner at Deloitte Creative and CEO of Colenso BBDO.

Upon its formation, Troy told LBB OAG would address the fact that “our clients need more from us.”

“The growth of marketing channels, consumer expectations, data, technology and AI mean that we need the best creative talent in the world, along with more capabilities, more technologies, and more tools than ever before to be competitive,” he said.

“We can’t invest in all of this individually. While our agencies are the hubs of talent, OAG will provide the foundation of technology, capabilities and innovation that will enhance how we grow and sell creative ideas and solutions.”

On a visit to Australia late last year, Troy also told LBB, “When agencies get greedy and they overpromise and underdeliver, that's when we're vulnerable.”

He added OAG will flex to solve clients’ challenges and preserve the storied creative brands, in contrast to competitors whose agency brands "have gotten weak ... or they've collapsed.”

At the time, Troy believed he would have regional plans, including any hires, ready to unveil upon his official start in early January. The delay has been a result of significant change, led by the Clemenger merger.

Nick becomes the biggest OAG-level hire since Troy, and his appointment is the latest in a string of major people moves, both within Omnicom and across the industry. James Wright has been promoted to Havas Group CEO ANZ; M+C Saatchi appointed ex-Clemenger CEO Dani Bassil as AUNZ Group CEO, following APAC CEO Justin Graham’s announcement he would step down and AUNZ CEO Michael McEwan’s defection to Droga5 Melbourne; Ben Coulson left Dentsu as CCO; and ex-Clemenger leadership including decorated CCO Ant Keogh set up a new agency.

Inside Clemenger, 46-year company veteran Robert Morgan retired as Clemenger Group chair on June 30, while Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar also stepped down, and the agency locked in Stephen as its new CCO.

Clemenger's merger with CHEP and Traffik was revealed in February — BBDO global boss Nancy Reyes told LBB in an exclusive interview the integration was a way to “put our arms around this business — and took effect in March.

CHEP CEO Lee Leggett became CEO of the new entity, and a number of key executives departed, including Clems CEO Dani and CCO Adrian Flores, and CHEP CCO Gavin McLeod and CSO Lilian Sor. Lilian moved to the same role at Howatson+Company, run by former Clemenger Group exec Chris Howatson.

Existing Clems CSO Simon Wassef remained in his role, and CHEP deputy CCO Glen Dickson became deputy CCO.

Lee told LBB in her first interview as CEO, “whilst it's the creation of something new, it's almost the creation of something that was always there.”

At an Omnicom level, DDB AUNZ CEO Andrew Little stepped down after over two decades at the agency in March, resulting in Priya Patel’s promotion to the regional role, and Matty Burton becoming AUNZ CCO. At TBWA, AUNZ CEO Paul Bradbury has overhauled his Sydney leadership team, appointing a new MD, CSO, and CCO this year.

Last month, Omnicom moved to fully buy out Clemenger and take over the 13.16% of shares currently spread out between approximately 350 employees.

Clemenger has operated a staff share scheme since 1973, giving all Australian and New Zealand employees of companies within the Group the ability to apply for shares. Omnicom’s BBDO Worldwide currently owns a majority stake of 86.84%.

Omnicom's proposed acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025.