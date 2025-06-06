senckađ
Motion Sickness, FINCH and ED Win Big At Clio Health 2025

06/06/2025
The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades and momentum for 'Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes'

Continuing a big start to awards season, Motion Sickness, FINCH and ED. have taken home four awards at Clio Health 2025 -- two Golds and two Silvers -- across major categories including Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Film-Scripted, and Integrated Campaign.

Grand Clio winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 11, in New York City.

The campaign recognised in Clio Health for both its sharp strategy and unignorable storytelling, challenged traditional messaging frameworks in the health space. Its approach was commended for balancing a bold narrative with measurable outcomes.
Motion Sickness was also the most awarded New Zealand agency at this year’s Clio Health awards.


The Clio Health awards are among the most competitive globally in the health and wellness sector, honouring work that breaks through both creatively and culturally.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades and momentum for 'Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes' heading into the second half of the year.

