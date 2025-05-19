McCann Content Studios ME Bolsters Regional Growth with Expansion into KSA Market

Building on a year of strong growth across MENA, McCann Content Studios ME is expanding its regional footprint with a new office in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to delivering agile, insight-led, and culturally relevant content solutions.

Operating as part of FP7McCann Riyadh, McCann Content Studios is embedded in the Kingdom to meet growing client demand for content that performs, from social-first campaigns and influencer partnerships to scalable, platform-native production.

Since launch, regionally the studio has more than doubled in size, with a 150% increase in talent, expanding to a team of over 100 specialists and investing in a fully integrated content ecosystem. Its model brings together strategy, creative, social, influencer marketing, production, community management, and performance tracking — all under one roof.

This unified model enables brands to move at greater speed and clarity across platforms, as McCann Content Studios scales its ability to deliver locally relevant, always-on campaigns at the speed of culture — while maintaining the rigor and consistency of a globally connected model. These efforts are rooted in a long-term vision: to help build enduring brands that stay relevant, resonate deeply, and grow with their audiences.

“At McCann Content Studios, we’re not just producing content — we’re building future-fit models that help our clients stay culturally relevant and commercially resilient,” said Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann MENAT. “Everything we do is designed to move at the rapid pace of the region’s transformation. We believe content that earns attention is built on truth — cultural, social, and human — and the brands that endure are those that connect meaningfully, consistently, and with purpose.”

With global social media ad spend projected to reach $276.7 billion by 2025, and 93% of marketers planning to increase social investment, the shift toward short-form, high-impact content is accelerating. 78% of consumers now prefer discovering products via short-form video, reshaping brand expectations and content delivery at every level.

“Every client conversation today centres around one thing: how to create content that not only connects but performs,” said Amr El Kalaawy, regional managing director, FP7McCann KSA. “With McCann Content Studios now fully integrated into our Riyadh offering, we’re bringing clients closer to the full process, from insight to execution, with a team that understands the pace, platforms, and cultural nuance of this market.”

Positioned at the intersection of creativity and culture, McCann Content Studios empowers clients to go beyond campaign thinking — delivering real-time, always-on storytelling that connects and converts. Its influencer capabilities span creator sourcing, partnerships, contract management, deployment, and ROI tracking, tailored to local platforms and audience behaviours.

As part of the KSA expansion, Fahad Mugharbel has been appointed social media director, based in Riyadh. With deep expertise in media, content, and platforms — and a strong connection to Saudi’s creator economy — Fahad will focus on strengthening performance, content relevance, and platform strategy for clients across the Kingdom.

“We’re not here to simply make content — we’re here to build brand value,” added Ibrahim Hasan, head of digital, McCann Content Studios.

“Our growth reflects how clients now view content — not as a support function, but as a key business driver. By investing in locally grounded talent, we’re able to deliver faster, more culturally attuned solutions through an integrated model built for real impact.”

The KSA office builds out on the established infrastructure of McCann Content Studios across Dubai, Cairo and Beirut.

