Maybelline's Drama-Soaked Reality Show Celebrates Iconic Primers

Primers are personal – some beauty lovers are looking to extend their looks into the night, while others rely on them to create a smooth, blurred canvas as the perfect base. But, Maybelline knows that no matter what, you always need to be primed for drama, which is exactly where the Maybelline Grippy Serum Primer and Maybelline Poreless Jelly Primer come in.



In its latest campaign, Maybelline New York has teamed up with adam&eveDDB to unveil 'Primer Donnas,' a faux reality TV show that brings the drama to life with a cast of beauty-obsessed characters who passionately defend their favourite primer. Whether it’s the long-lasting grip of the Grippy Serum Primer or the instantly blurring magic of the Poreless Jelly Primer, the cast is ready to clash.

The star-studded influencer campaign features reality royalty Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules, Love Island USA) and social sensation JaNa Craig (Love Island USA Season 6), whose fiery on-screen interactions add heat to every scene. In one unforgettable moment, Ariana slaps a co-star only to get her hand hilariously stuck, thanks to the Grippy Serum Primer’s 24-hour hold. In another, Rodrigo, a sneaky friend, steals the Poreless Jelly Primer for a smooth, skin-like blur that just can’t be beat.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with incredible reality personalities Ariana Madix and JaNa Craig for this hilarious campaign, showcasing the benefits of our Grippy Serum Primer and Poreless Jelly Primer, built to withstand whatever comes your way,” said Zina Tagemouati, vice president marketing, Maybelline New York. “With Primer Donnas, we wanted to tap into the drama, passion, and personality that makes reality TV so captivating, because finding your holy grail primer should feel like winning a reality show: bold, thrilling, and unforgettable!”

What the world won’t know, at least not at first, is that this juicy new “show” is actually a campaign in disguise. 'Primer Donnas' will roll out in three dramatic phases starting on May 15th across paid and organic social, streaming, and PR.

​Jo Cresswell, creative director, adam&eveDDB West said, “‘Primer Donnas’ is the ultimate collision of beauty and drama. We wanted to tap into the high-stakes energy of reality TV while showcasing just how ride-or-die people can be about their primer preferences. It’s a fun, fresh way to dramatise product benefits and bring Maybelline’s bold personality to life.”



While the campaign introduces no new products, it highlights the distinct, high-performing benefits of Maybelline’s two hero primers: Maybelline Grippy Serum Primer, which grips makeup for up to 24 hours and glides on like a serum with serum-to-grip technology and the Maybelline Poreless Jelly Primer, which delivers an instant skin-like blur and provides up to 24-hour hydration



Directed by Melissa Bolton Klinger whose credits include Us, X-Men, The Daily Show, and campaigns for brands like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Sony, this campaign blends cinematic flair with internet-breaking buzz.



