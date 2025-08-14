senckađ
news
Mathilda Grinling Named AWARD School’s National Top Student

14/08/2025
AWARD chair Mandie van der Merwe called Mathilda “a truly exceptional standout” among a field of state finalists from across Australia, LBB’s Tom Loudon reports

New South Wales’ Mathilda Grinling has won the 2025 Ray Black Pencil as AWARD School’s National Top Student, beating more than 200 other students from across the Asia Pacific.

She was also named the winner of the national Outdoor/Billboard brief at the AWARD Awards, held as part of the 2025 This Way Up festival.

Mathilda, office manager at JOY, won AWARD School’s highest honour, which celebrates the year’s brightest new creative talent, for her “clear, crisp, impactful” creative that “allowed the audience to understand [her] concept quickly”.

AWARD chair and Saatchi and Saatchi chief creative officer Mandie van der Merwe praised the national winner’s portfolio, and noted each state winner’s work was “nothing short of brilliant.”

“The judges were blown away by Mathilda’s creative thinking,” Mandie said.

“Her portfolio blended sharp strategic insight with fresh, unexpected ideas, which, as a combination, set her apart. It showed strong lateral thinking, thoughtful craft, and a distinct creative voice, making her the clear choice for 2025’s national top student.

“She thoroughly deserves this recognition, and congratulations to all our outstanding finalists.”

Other state finalists included Victoria’s Tate Crowley, Western Australia’s Brendan Marshall, Queensland’s Amelia Fynes-Clinton, and South Australia’s Hayley Riessen from South Australia. The AWARD School’s online program was topped by James Willis.

Other 2025 national brief winners included Mina Melis and Zeeshan Ali Khan for the Team Brief, Tony King for the Audio Brief, and Sunil Thomas O’Leary for the Social Media brief.

v2.25.1