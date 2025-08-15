Saatchi & Saatchi Australia CSO Rachel Walker Steps Down

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia’s chief strategy officer, Rachel Walker, has departed the role to return home to the UK.

Rachel has been based in Australia since November 2022, when she joined VMLY&R (now VML) as head of strategy. She joined Saatchis in the CSO role in June 2024.

She previously held global strategy director roles in London at Publicis and Grey, before spending almost five years at VCCP as head of planning, then executive global strategist.

Sharing the news in a LinkedIn post, Rachel said she has moved back to London to be closer to her family.

“Australia is a stunning place to live, and the experience has been one big adventure leading strategy on Australian Defence Force, Nescafé, and Youfoodz by Hello Fresh, with some very talented agency and client teams,” she wrote.

“I’ve left behind an agency I will miss, who are on track for great things, including being a top three runner at this year’s Australian Effies.

“In London I’m diving back in -- so if we haven’t caught up in a while, give me a shout.”

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia chief executive officer Patrick Rowe praised her impact on clients during her time at the agency.

"We'd like to thank Rachel for her immense contribution to Saatchi & Saatchi Australia during her time with us,” Patrick told LBB.

“Her strategic expertise has had a significant impact on the agency and our clients. We wish Rachel all the best as she returns to the UK to be closer to her family."

Rachel’s departure is the latest in multiple CSO shuffles in the past six months. Droga5 ANZ’s Milla McPheewill start as director of audiences at the ABC in September, and Emotive’s Michael Hoggwent to TBWA\Sydney as CSO, swapping places with Sebastian Revell, who became top strategist at the Coogee-based indie.

​Lilian Sor also took over as CSO of Howatson+Company in July, filling the position vacated by Dom Hickey, now CSO at Enigma.

