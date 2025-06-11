MassiveMusic Consolidates Brands Under Single B2B Umbrella

MassiveMusic has restructured its internal brands, unifying Resonance Sonic Branding, Big Sync Music, 7digital and Musicube under the MassiveMusic brand name.

The consolidation sees the company become one of the world’s largest B2B music companies, integrating Resonance Sonic Branding’s strategic services, Big Sync Music’s licensing and talent partnership expertise, 7digital’s global music distribution and Musicube’s AI-powered intelligence.

The restructured offering follows parent company Songtradr’s ambitious acquisition spree over the past five years. MassiveMusic Sydney ECD Ramesh Sathiah said the consolidation “makes sense” for MassiveMusic’s clients and partners.

“There have been lots of examples of group agency consolidation throughout the rest of the creative industry -- it makes sense to simplify things for our clients, partners and people,” Ramesh told LBB.

Songtradr now has two externally facing brands: MassiveMusic for B2B and Bandcamp for B2C. Having previously traded in Australia under Song Zu, the rebrand will address a recognition gap in the local market.

Ramesh explained, in Australia, clients have become accustomed to seeing MassiveMusic, Resonance, and Big Sync personnel on the same project team, and “formalising that under MassiveMusic feels really natural”.

“This will hopefully help us strengthen local and global brand recognition as the leader in music for brands at a time when the combination of creativity, strategy, data and innovation is desperately needed,” he says.

The restructure is accompanied by a visual rebrand, conceived to “reflect the new expanded creative, strategic and technological offering.”

Ramesh stressed the ability to “diagnose and define” music strategy for brands is a key point of difference between the revamped MassiveMusic and its local competitors.

“Having people in the business qualified to speak [about] marketing and music is a real advantage,” he said.

“Bespoke music and audio post remain the cornerstone of our business, and we’re fortunate to have five busy studios. But this rebrand marks the next era of the business. It isn’t just a visual update; it is a sign that we are now part of something bigger.”

Resonance Sonic Branding has been a market leader in Australian sonic branding, with notable clients including Big W, ANZ, ADF Careers, Optus, and IKEA.Bringing Resonance under the MassiveMusic umbrella, Ramesh said, will only enhance the studio’s capabilities.

“The main benefit of this move will be taking advantage of MassiveMusic’s research department, which has developed its own testing and measurement methodology – Sonic IQ – honed on global sonic branding projects for huge brands like TikTok and Colgate.

“Sonic IQ is a gamechanger for sonic brand evaluation and measurement, and we’re excited to bring it to the Australian market.”

Clients, he added, can also benefit from a more efficient, single offering at scale.

“For Optus, having the same agency that created their sonic brand system overseeing its governance and consistent implementation across all music briefs is definitely a benefit,” he said.

“Being solution-agnostic is also definitely a bonus. For a recent Officeworks campaign, we developed sonic branding, bespoke composition, and commercial licensing solutions in parallel, then used testing to evaluate and select the best route. That is an approach that we expect clients and agency partners to seek more.”

MassiveMusic’s North Sydney studio will now deliver a full range of services, including music and sound strategy, bespoke music composition, sonic brand creation, sound design and audio post, music supervision and licensing, experiential activations, research and testing, delivery solutions, and brand governance.

