MADC and Creative LIAisons Crown 2025 One Page Pitch Competition Winner

The winners of the 2025 MADC x Creative LIAisons ‘One Page Pitch Competition’ have been announced.

To celebrate MADC’s 70th year, the competition brief challenged young creatives to flex their creativity by taking any current product or service and selling it to their 70-year-old future selves.

A record number of entries were judged anonymously, and art director, Matthew Chen, impressed the jury with his fresh take on a familiar product to win first prize -- a once in a lifetime trip to Las Vegas to join the LIAisons Coaching program in real life. The Creative Liaisons program takes place during the LIA Awards judging and features a mix of inspiring seminars, dynamic panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and the exclusive chance to watch live statue discussions with the jury.

The judges said, “The winning idea had a really nice cultural and personal insight, but is also a very useful product. Taking a daily chore and making it fun, and tasty. And it’s a product that we could actually see in the future. We’d invest.”

The two runners up, creatives Sammy Lee and Clara Daley, will be joining the highly sought-after Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Program featuring one-to-one coaching sessions with some of the best ‘Creative Coaches’ from around the world. These personalised sessions are tailored to each mentee’s goals, focusing on skills development, refining ideas, and boosting creative confidence.

Daniel Sparkes, director of education at the MADC said, “The quality of the entries this year was excellent. The level of ideas gives us a lot of hope for the next wave of creatives.”

