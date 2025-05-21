senckađ
Macca's Kicks Off Blues and Maroons Meals Ahead of State of Origin 2025

21/05/2025
316
Share
Backed by an integrated campaign from DDB Group Sydney, each meal comes with one of six Blues and Maroons collector cups

Footy fans, get hungry. Macca’s is turning up the heat with the launch of its limited edition Blues and Maroons Meals -- the ultimate feed for those who bleed blue or maroon in an integrated campaign from DDB Group Sydney.

As proud sponsors of the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, Macca’s has cooked up a campaign as big as a front rower. Each meal comes in either medium or large with a choice of a Big Mac or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, drink and one of six legendary Blues and Maroons collector cups, commemorating iconic moments from each state’s Origin history -- from miracle tries to punch-the-air wins and everything in between.

The meals are available in NSW and ACT restaurants for Blues fans and in Queensland and the Northern Territory for Maroons fans, with campaign content targeting each state.

The campaign kicked off on socials with a cheeky back-and-forth between two of Origin’s most beloved legends and larrikins -- Johnathan Thurston and Nathan Hindmarsh -- who have brought their famous interstate rivalry to Instagram Stories for some good old-fashioned banter.

The seven-week fully integrated campaign spans TV, online video, digital, radio, in-store, social and broadcast integration across Nine, Fox League, Triple M and more, with bespoke creative in each state.

The campaign’s hero film – airing now on TV and online – features fans of every flavour gearing up for game day in wildly passionate ways. From jerseys, baby names to questionable face paint, it all leads to one place: the counter at Macca’s, where loyalty can now be served with fries.

As the campaign unfolds, footy tragics will see their collector’s cups become the key to unlock bonus Blues or Maroons content, giving fans the chance to win some surprise prizes.

Mary Vrancic, senior marketing director for McDonald’s Australia, said, “The Macca’s Blues and Maroons Meals are all about celebrating our long-term partnership with both clubs and our fans.

“We know how much our customers love footy, and we are proud to provide a place for fans to meet before or after a game. Win or lose, we will always be there for footy fans and now these legendary new meals are the perfect expression of that."

Jack Nunn, creative partner at DDB Group Sydney and unapologetic Blues tragic, said, “We could’ve done the usual sponsorship stuff. But where’s the fun in that? So we pushed and came up with a properly integrated campaign. I can’t wait to raise a cup to a Blues 3-0 whitewash.”

The campaign runs until July 9, 2025 with each meal being available at participating Macca’s restaurants in Queensland, Northern Territory, NSW and ACT.

