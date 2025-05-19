Macca’s and DDB Shout All the Brads of New Zealand A Burger

It’s not every day one of the world’s biggest names pulls into the Drive Thru in semi-rural Auckland. But when Brad Pitt made a quiet stop at Kumeū Macca’s, the country noticed - and so did DDB Group Aotearoa.

As the sighting quickly gained momentum online, the team saw an opportunity to turn one viral moment into something more meaningful. Together, DDB’s creative, PR, influencer, social, and CRM specialists -- across DDB, Mango, Track and Tribal -- moved fast to bring an idea to life that felt distinctly Macca’s: at Macca’s, you don’t have to be that Brad to feel welcome.

The idea? Shout all Brads in New Zealand a Quarter Pounder, the same burger Brad (allegedly) ordered, sent straight to their app. No forms, no ID checks. Just a warm, burger-fuelled nod to Brads everywhere.



A sharp media pitch, a well-timed push notification, and a social post later, the campaign took off. In under 24 hours, it had earned 24 pieces of media coverage, appeared on the front page of the New Zealand Herald, top story on 1News, and was talked about on radio stations and social feeds nationwide -- reaching millions.

“What we loved about this moment was how naturally it aligned with what Macca’s stands for,” said Gary Steele, chief creative officer, DDB Group Aotearoa. “You don’t need to be a Hollywood star to feel like you belong at Macca’s.”

One unexpected visit. One simple idea. And a country full of Brads well fed.

An idea so simple, it came through the Drive Thru.

