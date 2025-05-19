senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Macca’s and DDB Shout All the Brads of New Zealand A Burger

19/05/2025
125
Share
When Brad Pitt made a quiet stop at Kumeū Macca’s, the country noticed, and DDB Group Aotearoa turned the viral moment into a campaign

It’s not every day one of the world’s biggest names pulls into the Drive Thru in semi-rural Auckland. But when Brad Pitt made a quiet stop at Kumeū Macca’s, the country noticed - and so did DDB Group Aotearoa.

As the sighting quickly gained momentum online, the team saw an opportunity to turn one viral moment into something more meaningful. Together, DDB’s creative, PR, influencer, social, and CRM specialists -- across DDB, Mango, Track and Tribal -- moved fast to bring an idea to life that felt distinctly Macca’s: at Macca’s, you don’t have to be that Brad to feel welcome.

The idea? Shout all Brads in New Zealand a Quarter Pounder, the same burger Brad (allegedly) ordered, sent straight to their app. No forms, no ID checks. Just a warm, burger-fuelled nod to Brads everywhere.

A sharp media pitch, a well-timed push notification, and a social post later, the campaign took off. In under 24 hours, it had earned 24 pieces of media coverage, appeared on the front page of the New Zealand Herald, top story on 1News, and was talked about on radio stations and social feeds nationwide -- reaching millions.

“What we loved about this moment was how naturally it aligned with what Macca’s stands for,” said Gary Steele, chief creative officer, DDB Group Aotearoa. “You don’t need to be a Hollywood star to feel like you belong at Macca’s.”

One unexpected visit. One simple idea. And a country full of Brads well fed.

An idea so simple, it came through the Drive Thru.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DDB New Zealand
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DDB New Zealand
Tania
New World
09/06/2025
Smeg Swipe
New World
09/06/2025
True View 30"
New World
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1