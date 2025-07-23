In the Director's Chair: 116 Pictures' HoangLan Pham

The m25 Premium Network Founders Series focuses on the real people behind productions In an age when AI tools appear to churn content and sludge in minutes, it’s easy to overlook that creativity begins with a human spark. We know that behind every seamless shoot, every flawless mix and every cross-border collaboration lies a person and a passion driving it forward. This chapter focuses on the remarkable journey of HoangLan Pham, in Vietnam who transformed 116 Pictures from a bootstrap studio in Vietnam into a regional production powerhouse. Raised on communal black-and-white TV viewings and traditional folk performances, Lan's early fascination with the alchemy of sound and image became the bedrock of her career, cutting her teeth in the Hanoian contemporary theatre scene. Her blend of relentless work ethic, cultural sensitivity, and visionary leadership has redefined filmmaking across Southeast Asia and beyond. Over to you Lan:



I didn’t set out to build a regional production company. I simply loved the challenge of turning creative ideas into reality under real-world constraints, and over time that passion quietly became something much bigger. Today, as co-founder and Executive Producer of 116 Pictures, I find myself looking back on a journey defined by growth, grit and constant reinvention and, if I’m honest, a fair amount of stubborn pride in what we’ve achieved.



Growing up in Vietnam in the late 1980s and early 1990s, visual entertainment was a rare luxury. We had one black-and-white TV in the neighbourhood, gathering crowds to watch Soviet films or occasional outdoor screenings. Those communal moments, the mood, the pacing, the way images and sounds fused left me wide-eyed and determined. When I later worked at a small independent cinema and devoured classic films, I realised how profoundly moving visual storytelling could be. That early hunger to understand, to create, to connect never left me.



After university, I entered production with no connections and an unwavering work ethic. I started at the bottom, learning every corner of the craft before stepping into an EP role. Those years behind the scenes weren’t glamorous, but they taught me everything about quality, integrity and leadership. It was in that crucible of hands-on experience that the idea of 116 Pictures first took shape.



By the time I became head of production at Vietnam’s largest feature-film studio, I’d seen what worked and what didn’t both creatively and logistically. Together with my business partner Gordon, we recognised a gap: nothing existed in Vietnam that could seamlessly marry global standards with local sensitivity. We didn’t have deep pockets or powerful backers. We had relationships, reputation and relentless resilience. Step by step, project by project, we built a company founded on quality, agility and integrity.



Throughout my filmmaking journey, I’ve encountered many mentors, but one figure profoundly shaped me without ever realising his role. He has since passed away, and to him, I owe foundational lessons from my early days crafting long-form narratives, weaving together music, human emotion, and visual storytelling, often with opera. His passion ignited a spark in me for expansive, character-driven projects that still fuels my work today. We thrive on complexity at 116 Pictures. There's no such thing as an "easy" job, whether logistics go awry, technology throws curveballs, or stories demand delicate handling. Yet, I wouldn't mind a calm, no-stress shoot occasionally to catch my breath.



The industry has transformed dramatically since those early days. Ironically, covid-19 proved a catalyst for Vietnam’s emerging talents, opening doors to bolder projects and fostering a spirit of collaboration that birthed our own Production Union. We continue striving to elevate standards across TV, commercials and film in our region.



Looking to 2025 and beyond, I see digital-first content and targeted social-platform executions surging ahead. The mast-head creative idea remains king, but fragmentation - driven by rising mobile use, e-commerce, influencer marketing and even AI demands smarter, more agile production. I’m confident that as the landscape separates fringe players from true professionals, 116 Pictures will hold its place firmly among the latter ever adaptable, ever curious, and always committed to connecting audiences through powerful moving images.



My journey proves what can be done, your background doesn't define your potential. Let your hunger to create, your unique work ethic, and your commitment to integrity guide you. You have the power to shape stories that will be seen around the world, just as that little Vietnamese girl once dreamed. Go forth and create.

