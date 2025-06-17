lūquire’s Visit North Carolina Campaign Wins Bronze Effie Award

​lūquire, the independent, integrated marketing agency based in Charlotte, has been honoured with a Bronze Effie Award in the Travel and Tourism category. The campaign, titled ‘For Real, Visit North Carolina,’ was created in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

The campaign’s strategy, ‘Welcome to the deeply authentic experiences of North Carolina,’ positioned the state as the antidote to artificial destinations. North Carolina’s competitors rely heavily on attractions that feel staged and crowded. North Carolina’s ‘For Real’ campaign highlighted the state’s authentic beauty, appealing to travelers seeking genuine, meaningful, and memorable experiences, encouraging travelers to trade YouTubing for snow tubing in the mountains, long lines for a day of play in the cities of the Piedmont or drink service on a flight for taking flight via paragliding on the coast.

“We’re incredibly proud to see ‘For Real’ recognised by the Effies. This campaign is a testament to the power of bold ideas rooted in truth and how they can break through to deliver real results for brands,” said Brooks Luquire, CEO at luquire. “We’ve built a close collaboration with Visit North Carolina and are proud to celebrate what makes our state so special in an authentic way that resonates with our audiences.”

The campaign earned a Bronze Effie – one of only two awarded in its category – thanks to its impressive results. The campaign secured North Carolina the #5 most-visited states in the US, broke visitor spending records, and garnered unprecedented ROI for Visit North Carolina.

The Effie Awards recognises and celebrates effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing success.

