senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

lūquire Brings Home Two Silvers in 2025 PRSA Anvil Awards

22/05/2025
71
Share
Agency is recognised for its work with Sullenberger Aviation Museum and Bojangles

lūquire, the independent, integrated marketing agency based in Charlotte, has been honoured with two Silver Anvil Awards from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), celebrating the agency’s excellence in truly integrated campaigns that deliver measurable results.

The agency was awarded in the 'Integrated Communications > Associations/Nonprofit Organisations' category for its work with the Sullenberger Aviation Museum and the 'Integrated Communications > Consumer Products' category for its campaign with Bojangles.

The 'Airheads Welcome' campaign for Sullenberger Aviation Museum successfully reintroduced the museum to the public with a bold new identity, engaging aviation enthusiasts and families alike. Meanwhile, Bojangles’ 'Boojangles' showcased the brand’s signature boldness in launching a craveable new product with unforgettable flair.

“These are PR awards, yes – but for fully integrated campaigns,” said Brooks Luquire, CEO at lūquire. “It’s proof that our restructuring and commitment to operating as a truly integrated agency, where PR, content, creative and media strategies work as one - leads to more powerful, business-driving work for our clients.”

The recognition follows lūquire’s 2024 communications restructuring, which unified public relations and content strategy into one integrated communications team. This structural shift has unlocked new levels of collaboration, resulting in smarter strategies and more impactful storytelling for clients.

See more work from Luquire here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Luquire
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Luquire
Boojangles
Bojangles
28/10/2024
Closet
Visit North Carolina
13/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1