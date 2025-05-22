lūquire Brings Home Two Silvers in 2025 PRSA Anvil Awards

​lūquire, the independent, integrated marketing agency based in Charlotte, has been honoured with two Silver Anvil Awards from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), celebrating the agency’s excellence in truly integrated campaigns that deliver measurable results.



The agency was awarded in the 'Integrated Communications > Associations/Nonprofit Organisations' category for its work with the Sullenberger Aviation Museum and the 'Integrated Communications > Consumer Products' category for its campaign with Bojangles.

The 'Airheads Welcome' campaign for Sullenberger Aviation Museum successfully reintroduced the museum to the public with a bold new identity, engaging aviation enthusiasts and families alike. Meanwhile, Bojangles’ 'Boojangles' showcased the brand’s signature boldness in launching a craveable new product with unforgettable flair.

“These are PR awards, yes – but for fully integrated campaigns,” said Brooks Luquire, CEO at lūquire. “It’s proof that our restructuring and commitment to operating as a truly integrated agency, where PR, content, creative and media strategies work as one - leads to more powerful, business-driving work for our clients.”

The recognition follows lūquire’s 2024 communications restructuring, which unified public relations and content strategy into one integrated communications team. This structural shift has unlocked new levels of collaboration, resulting in smarter strategies and more impactful storytelling for clients.

