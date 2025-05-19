senckađ
Lindsay Bennett Joins Clemenger BBDO as Head of Brand and Communications

19/05/2025
186
Share
Her appointment follows the integration of CHEP Network and Traffik with Clems, and the launch of a new global positioning, 'Do Big Things', reports LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

Clemenger BBDO has appointed Lindsay Bennett as head of brand and communications, a newly-created role designed to accelerate growth following the storied agency's merger with CHEP Network and Traffik.

She will work closely with CEO Lee Leggett to define how the newly-formed Clemenger BBDO shows up in market, and lives up to the new global positioning to 'Do Big Things'. Her remit spans brand, communications, and new business, with a focus on translating earned media into business growth. Its first win as the new-look Clemenger -- Kmart -- was revealed by LBB.

“Lindsay is not just a communications leader. She’s a business driver,” said Lee. “She brings a rare combination of global experience, local market knowledge and commercial focus. She understands how to build a brand that earns attention and opens doors. She’s exactly what this moment calls for.”

In her first interview as CEO of Clemenger, Lee told LBB last month, “Interestingly, whilst it's the creation of something new, it's almost the creation of something that was always there."

She echoed BBDO’s global CEO, Nancy Reyes, who told LBB in her only interview while visiting Australia to reveal the integration, “We've got this magic, but it's not operating to its fullest potential."

Lindsay joins the agency after returning to Australia from New York, where she was vice president of corporate communications at GALE. There, she led marketing, communications and new business across North America, helping to propel GALE to Ad Age A-List status and to become Adweek Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year.

Previously, she served as global head of marketing at DDB, leading the network’s first global repositioning and overseeing brand and communications across 149 offices. She stepped into the global role after driving new business momentum and award-winning work at DDB Australia. She started her career as a journalist at Australian trade publication, AdNews.

“I’ve long admired Clemenger BBDO’s creative legacy. With the recent integration, the agency is building something even bigger,” said Lindsay.

“Lee’s leadership, combined with the depth of capability across the business, makes this a rare opportunity to shape the next chapter of an iconic brand.”

