Lifeblood Gives Middle Children Their Moment in Blood Donor Campaign

In a creative twist on traditional awareness campaigns, 'A Moment for the Middle Child,' a unique initiative encouraging young Australians to donate blood, has been unveiled today.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood’s latest media campaign, created by global digital agency DEPT, is set to coincide with today’s National Middle Child Day, leveraging the power of social media and the universal theme of sibling rivalry to engage a specific audience: middle children aged 18-30.

Originally conceived for National Blood Donor Week, the campaign found its perfect fit with National Middle Child Day. The brief was to create an awareness campaign that would resonate with the Gen Z audience, who have either never donated blood or are unmotivated to do so. The concept, "A Moment for the Middle Child," taps into the often-overlooked middle sibling's desire for attention, using this as a motivation to donate blood and become the favourite child.

Drawing inspiration from the nature of social media sharing, where users often broadcast their achievements and experiences, the campaign offers donors both the opportunity to contribute to a vital cause and the chance to earn social media bragging rights. This approach is particularly appealing to Gen Z, known for their active social media presence and desire for meaningful engagement.

Hannah Rayment, PR manager at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, said, "This campaign is a fresh and engaging way to reach young Australians. We are thrilled to be able to bring this creative concept to life and inspire a new generation of blood donors."

This marks DEPT's first collaboration with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood. The campaign unfolds in three phases: teaser videos, a hero piece, and supporting content from creators on Instagram and TikTok. The hero video playfully subverts expectations of a typical Lifeblood ad, quickly revealing itself as a spoof on the common struggles of middle children, with lines like "I’ve been called the dog’s name" and "being left behind by their parents," leading them to humorously ask, "When is it going to be their time?".

Additionally, the campaign features content from creators Emily McCracken (@emjcrackers) and Mitchell Coombs (@mitchellcoombs), both middle children themselves, who are producing their own content to support the cause.

Jessica White, VP of creative and media at DEPT, added, "At its core, 'A Moment for the Middle Child' is about encouraging young Australians to donate blood. We’re tapping into the playful dynamics of sibling rivalry to drive action. The campaign's message is clear: become the favourite child by donating blood and making a difference."

With offices in Sydney and Melbourne and a staff of over 150, DEPT has cemented its position as a thriving strategic and innovation hub in the broader APAC region, delivering impactful digital solutions that align with the values of its clients. Globally, DEPT was named Network of the Year at The Webby Awards for the fourth consecutive year, proving it is setting the standard for tech and marketing

