Culture Moves Fast, Can Brands Keep Up?

We all know culture moves super fast these days.

One moment, a meme or trend is everywhere; the next, it’s old news. Social media’s nonstop chatter means brands are constantly feeling the pressure to keep up - to be relevant, to be seen, to be part of the conversation.

But here’s the thing: trying to chase every trend almost always backfires. It feels forced when brands try too hard or jump on something that doesn’t fit. It’s like watching someone desperately try to be cool - everyone notices. Worse yet, it can make a brand look out of touch or, ironically, late to the party.

So, what’s the alternative? It’s not about being everywhere, all the time. It’s about being thoughtful, knowing which cultural moments truly align with your brand’s values and speak to your audience. Culture isn’t just a wave to ride; it’s a source of inspiration if you’re paying attention.

Take Air New Zealand’s in-flight safety video, for example—a personal favourite. Instead of scripted instructions, it featured trans rapper Randa and Maori actor Julian Dennison. This bold move wasn’t just about safety. It was a celebration of diversity and inclusion. The video struck a chord, going viral with nearly 2.5 million views and earning praise for its progressive representation. They didn’t just follow a trend; they tapped into a deeper cultural conversation that resonated with people.

Contrast that with Pepsi’s protest ad featuring Kendall Jenner. Another personal favourite. The ad showed Jenner handing a police officer a Pepsi during a protest, implying the soda could ease social and political tensions. The backlash was swift and loud. The campaign was criticised for trivialising serious issues like police brutality and protests, trying to turn a complex cultural crisis into a marketing moment.

The lesson? Don’t co-opt movements or reduce important social issues to catchy slogans. It’s a quick way to lose trust and credibility.

The brands that nail it? They’re not just reacting blindly. They listen closely, are ready to move fast when it counts, and always ask: Does this feel authentic to us? Will this genuinely connect? They blend creativity with strategy and don’t sacrifice their identity to chase a trend.

Another important piece is focus. You don’t have to be in every conversation. It’s better to own a few meaningful ones than be shallow everywhere. Being culturally fluent means understanding the right moments to join, rather than shouting over the noise.

Ultimately, authenticity and smart agility keep brands relevant in a world that never stops moving. Culture moves fast, but being genuine, strategic, and intentional goes further.

If brands can get that right, they’re not just keeping up. They’re leading the way.

