Lebara Takes a Swipe at Big Mobile in Dry, Deadpan Supermarket Standoff

Lebara has kicked off a new series of TV ads under its 'Smarter Mobile Network' platform, starting with a supermarket showdown that slices through Big Mobile loyalty using nothing more than a barcode scanner, a smirk, and a packet of crisps.

Shot in a single static take, the 30-second spot features two supermarket clerks’ side-eyeing each other over their mobile network choices. One’s confidently switched to Lebara. The other’s still clinging to overpriced Big Mobile logic and scrambling to justify it, until the facts (and groceries) start piling up. It’s sharp, it’s relatable, and it lands the message with deadpan flair.

“Many customers fall for the Big Mobile Network’s advertising nonsense. Lebara uses the same mobile network, offers industry leading customer service at significantly lower prices. It’s the smarter choice. This campaign uses humour to highlight something very real.” said Mayur Jauhar, commercial director at Lebara.

Directed by Jonny Dixon, the ad is the first in a wider series built around a consistent pairing: two characters, one clearly smarter than the other. The intentionally simple format gives room to explore a range of scenarios and personalities, always circling back to the same insight. People are wising up to Big Mobile.

“We wanted to capture that moment of realisation when someone knows they’ve been paying more for the same thing,” said Laurence Bray, founder of Double W Worldwide. “This campaign is built on those everyday interactions where one person’s made the smarter choice and isn’t shy about it. It works because it’s true, and we’re just giving Big Mobile a gentle nudge with a raised eyebrow.”

Laurence added, “This structure lets us explore different environments and character pairings while always landing the same point. Lebara makes sense, and people are starting to wise up.”

Lebara continues to build on its trust credentials with Which? Recommended Mobile Provider three years in a row, Uswitch’s Most Popular Mobile Provider two years running and a glowing 5-star Trustpilot score. The campaign is rolling out across TV and digital platforms including YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, with 30”, 10”, 15”, and 6” cutdowns tailored for multiple formats. Each execution is built for fast attention capture, and strong call-to-action delivery.

In a world full of overhyped mobile plans, Lebara’s keeping it simple and smarter.

For more information, visit lebara.co.uk.

