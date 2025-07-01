Lebara Doubles Down on Big Mobile Networks with a Nail Bar Roaming Reality Check

Following the deadpan supermarket standoff that kicked off its new ad series, Lebara returns with another side-eye at Big Mobile Networks, this time from the unexpected setting of a high-street nail bar.

In the new spot, two friends sit mid-mani-pedi when the topic turns to holidays and bills. One’s breezed through Italy with free roaming from Lebara. The other’s been mugged off by her mobile provider and doesn’t even realise it until it’s too late. Filmed in one tight shot, it uses subtle comedy, sly looks, and quick-fire dialogue to land the point without breaking a sweat.

This is the second ad in Lebara’s ‘Smarter Mobile Network’ campaign, created by Double W Worldwide and directed by Jonny Dixon. The format stays tight: two people, one smarter choice, one clear loser. But this time, the focus shifts to roaming.

“Most of the Big Mobile Networks have reintroduced roaming charges for roaming into the EU” said Mayur Jauhari, commercial director at Lebara. “We’ve continued to keep EU roaming free because it’s the right thing to do. This campaign highlights those everyday moments when people start to realise, they’re paying more than they need to and that switching is simpler than they think.”

The campaign doesn’t just live on TV. It’s being rolled out nationally with 48 and 16 sheets, digital escalator panels (DEPs) across the London Underground, supersides on buses, and prominent placements in London, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports. It’s also being adapted for digital with multiple cutdowns across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“It’s two people, one smart enough to switch, the other left defending the indefensible. You can feel the shift happening, Big Mobile’s losing its grip and we’re turning up the heat.” said Laurence Bray, founder of Double W Worldwide.

Lebara’s been named a Which? Recommended Provider three years in a row, holds a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot, and is Uswitch’s Most Popular Mobile Provider two years running, proof that it is indeed a smarter mobile network. No wonder it’s the fastest growing mobile network in the UK.

