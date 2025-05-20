Leanne Tarvin Joins RASCAL as New Business EP

RASCAL welcomes Leanne Tarvin as new business executive producer, bringing 15 years of industry experience – and a production company mindset – to help foster deeper, more connected creative partnerships.

Leanne’s background spans agency, post, and production – but it’s her years spent at production companies like KODE that have shaped her holistic view of the process. Working closely with directors, creatives, and agency producers, she’s developed a sharp instinct for what’s needed to make great ideas thrive – from initial pitch through to final delivery.

“My focus has always been on creating the perfect conditions where great work can happen – ensuring creatives feel empowered, production teams are fully supported, and the work achieves its full potential,” says Leanne. “That collaborative spirit is already deeply embedded in RASCAL’s culture, and I’m excited to help take it even further”

Her move reflects RASCAL’s continued evolution. Known for its bold, beautifully crafted work across colour, VFX, sound, and music, the 55-strong independent studio is investing in people who can expand the ways it supports clients – beyond traditional post. Leanne’s ability to bridge production and post is a key part of that.

With roles at agencies such as adam&eveDDB and T&Pm, alongside a decade of post experience, Leanne brings a 360-degree perspective. Her role at RASCAL focuses on building closer, more collaborative relationships with agencies and production companies alike.

“From the first conversation, RASCAL just felt like the right fit,” she adds. “It’s a place where creativity and collaboration go hand-in-hand – with none of the ego. Just nice people wanting to make great work.”

