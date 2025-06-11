senckađ
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

A Juror’s Eye View: Joy, Silly and Cultural Power at Cannes Lions 2025

11/06/2025
As global joint chief creative officer of M+C Saatchi and a 2025 Cannes Lions jury member for Entertainment for Gaming, Laurence ‘Lolly’ Thomson offers a judge’s eye view of the work bringing joy, tension and Cultural Power to the festival – with a dash of “excellent silly”

In these turbulent times of tariffs, AI, mergers, and taxes we need something to get excited about.

We need joy.

I’m lucky enough to be judging at Cannes this year – that’s exciting.

And so is the work.

It shows on the shortlists already released, but there’s even more goodness to come.

Some work has truly stood out this year – landing right in the heart of culture and delivering an unmistakable POW of Cultural Power.

Ideas that break from convention. Bold, exciting, vibrant, disruptive – just as effective as they are fresh. Ideas with a spark of originality that generate momentum on their own. Above all, they carry tension. They make an audience feel something. And who knows – maybe even spend a bit of their hard-earned cash...

Er.

OK, OK – maybe the world just needed a bit more silly this year. And there’s plenty of excellent silly on offer.

Here are five things we like (although not from my jury, so no spoilers)

Let’s see if they make it through.

One thing’s for sure, it’s tough out there. The work really needs to work, hard. To do all that and still bring the joy – well, that’s the magic.

Good luck, beautiful people. Keep making the good stuff.


Twix - Second Screen Staredown

We are still raw dogging this one.. so typing this whilst staring. And makingmispakes I am sdure.


Meat & Livestock Australia - The Comments Section

True to life funny.


The Other Hand - Cheetos

Yup.


A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

WE AGREE WITH D&AD JURY... Bonkers silly good.


Standard Bank - The Undercover Ad

Yes one of ours - but-oh-it’s so smartly fun.

