Creative in association withGear Seven
Koala Furniture Lifts the Lid on 'Human Animal' Testing Facility

17/06/2025
Collider’s Dylan Duclos directs the cheeky campaign offering a glimpse into the furniture stores top secret testing facility

For the first time ever, Australia's most innovative furniture company opens the doors to their top-secret testing facility to reveal the wonderfully ridiculous - yet surprisingly rigorous - truth behind a decade of home innovation.

Famous for its sustainable and ethical approach to production, for its latest campaign Koala leans into a tongue-in-cheek new campaign 'Proudly Tested on Animals' via a visit to the quirkiest of R&D labs, proving that behind every perfectly engineered piece of furniture lies a delightfully unhinged commitment to solving real-life problems.


Directed by Collider’s Dylan Duclos, the campaign kicks off with the first two of four films, to roll out across TV, online, BVOD, social and stills.

