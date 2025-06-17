Koala Furniture Lifts the Lid on 'Human Animal' Testing Facility

For the first time ever, Australia's most innovative furniture company opens the doors to their top-secret testing facility to reveal the wonderfully ridiculous - yet surprisingly rigorous - truth behind a decade of home innovation.



Famous for its sustainable and ethical approach to production, for its latest campaign Koala leans into a tongue-in-cheek new campaign 'Proudly Tested on Animals' via a visit to the quirkiest of R&D labs, proving that behind every perfectly engineered piece of furniture lies a delightfully unhinged commitment to solving real-life problems.





Directed by Collider’s Dylan Duclos, the campaign kicks off with the first two of four films, to roll out across TV, online, BVOD, social and stills.