senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

James Haworth Signs to Starling

16/07/2025
9
Share
James Haworth has worked with brands such as McDonalds and Subway

Starling has added acclaimed comedy director James Haworth to its burgeoning roster of talent.

James’s witty, irreverent work – always with oodles of charm – has long attracted the attention of big food brands among others, not least McDonalds and Subway. His strong cinematic eye, instinctive comedic touch and an ability to draw out whip-smart performances from his meticulously chosen cast ensures he’s in hot demand on both sides of the pond.

Starling’s EP and founder, Charlie Stanfield, said, "We’re thrilled to welcome James to the Starling roster. He’s such an exciting talent with a rare ability to combine laugh-out-loud humour with an emotional tug on the heart strings. Add this to his impeccable cinematic eye, exceptional emotional intelligence and the fact that he’s a genuinely lovely guy – and I’m not surprised he’s so busy! I can’t wait to work on a project with him."

For more info about James please do get in touch with Charlie at charlie@starlingfilm.com

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Starling
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Starling
Mr Doodle Truck Teaser
Kleenex
02/05/2025
Beyond Converse
Louise de Nexon
26/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1