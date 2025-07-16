James Haworth Signs to Starling

​Starling has added acclaimed comedy director James Haworth to its burgeoning roster of talent.



James’s witty, irreverent work – always with oodles of charm – has long attracted the attention of big food brands among others, not least McDonalds and Subway. His strong cinematic eye, instinctive comedic touch and an ability to draw out whip-smart performances from his meticulously chosen cast ensures he’s in hot demand on both sides of the pond.

Starling’s EP and founder, Charlie Stanfield, said, "We’re thrilled to welcome James to the Starling roster. He’s such an exciting talent with a rare ability to combine laugh-out-loud humour with an emotional tug on the heart strings. Add this to his impeccable cinematic eye, exceptional emotional intelligence and the fact that he’s a genuinely lovely guy – and I’m not surprised he’s so busy! I can’t wait to work on a project with him."

For more info about James please do get in touch with Charlie at charlie@starlingfilm.com​