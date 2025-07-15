senckađ
ING Australia Appoints Carly Yanco as CMO

15/07/2025
Carly has been at ING for six years, but previously worked agency-side at J.Walter Thompson, Tom Loudon reports

ING Australia has appointed Carly Yanco as chief marketing officer, a role previously held by Danielle Hamilton for three of her six years at the bank.

Carly has been at ING for over six years, first as head of brand, before acting as head of marketing, brand and stakeholder relations. She was made chief of staff in early 2024.

Carly has a background in public relations and agency strategy. In eight years at New York PR and communications firm Burson-Marsteller, Carly rose from client executive to director of strategic planning.

She came back to Australia in 2015 to work as a strategic planner at J.Walter Thompson Worldwide, where she was appointed head of strategy in 2018.

ING’s creative account currently sits with Ogilvy Australia, which launched the bank’s new brand platform in 2024, ‘Be The Lion’, which brought the lion from ING’s branding to life in a pair of spots for multiple platforms.

ING also recently appointed Luke Tucker as head of product and customer marketing, stepping into the role after a year consulting with Salesforce. Having previously served as Singapore CMO for Citi, Luke brings regional financial service expertise to the ING marketing team.

LBB has approached Carly and ING for comment.

