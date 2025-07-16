senckađ
Krispy Kreme Names Magnitude Creative Strategy and Creative Agency Across Middle East

16/07/2025
Magnitude will lead brand communications for the doughnut brand

Krispy Kreme has named Magnitude Creative its strategy and creative agency of record across the Middle East.

From the UAE to Kuwait - including KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan - Magnitude will lead brand communications for the doughnut legend and its 340+ stores in partnership with Americana Restaurants.

With a shared passion for originality and delight, Magnitude Creative will bring Krispy Kreme’s irresistible positioning - 'Irresistibly Original Sweet Treat' - to life through fully integrated and culturally resonant campaigns.

“There’s something magical about a brand that sparks joy across generations,” said Philippe Berthelot, managing director at Magnitude Creative. “We’re proud to be the creative force behind such a deliciously iconic brand and thrilled to help Krispy Kreme deliver on its ambitious regional goals.”

Taheni Brahmia, regional head of marketing Krispy Kreme MEA, said, “Our partnership with Magnitude is built on shared values, agility, and a deep commitment to building meaningful brand love across the region. It’s energising to work with a team that’s as obsessed with our brand as we are.”

v2.25.1