Inclusively Made Invites Brands to Sydney and Melbourne Events

Inclusively Made is inviting major Australian brands to the launch of The Inclusive in Melbourne (Thursday, June 5th) and Sydney (Wednesday, June 11th) to embed inclusion as business as usual in the production and entertainment industries both locally and globally.

The events bring together Australia’s marketing and production leaders to help translate aspirations into tangible commitments for authentic inclusion in marketing. These events will see industry leaders and brands to partner together to reaffirm their steadfastness to creating a more inclusive and representative marketing landscape in Australia.

At the inaugural event held at Boston Consulting Group in May 2024 last year, leading Australian brands including Nine Entertainment, Big W, ABC, Woolworths, Bupa and Telstra, alongside creative agencies and production firms Thinkerbell, Hogarth, BMF, Wellcom, M&C Saatchi, Paper Moose, Scoundrel, and Revolver all signed the inclusion Commitment to affirm their steadfastness to creating a more inclusive and representative marketing landscape in Australia.

CMO, advisor, and host of the Sydney launch, Liana Dubois, said, "As marketing leaders, we shape how Australia sees itself and how business connects with consumers. When 20% of our population are people with disability yet remain largely invisible in our content, media, and advertising, we’re not just overlooking a significant part of our community we’re leaving growth, relevance, and loyalty on the table. The Inclusive marks a pivotal moment for Australia’s most influential brands to lead with both purpose and profit.”

Bupa marketing GM and host of the Melbourne launch, Naomi Driver, said, "Inclusive marketing is the right thing to do to help ensure we represent diverse Australians and all abilities. At Bupa, we've seen firsthand how authentic representation creates deeper brand connection and trust with our communities. ‘The Inclusive’ brings together Australia's marketing leaders who understand that diverse voices don't limit creativity, they enhance it. When we commit to making inclusion business as usual, we're not just changing our campaigns -- we're changing our industry for the better."

Attendees for the Melbourne and Sydney events already include some of the biggest and most respected brands in the country and represent the future of Inclusive production and representation in Australia: Pinterest, Woolworths, NAB, Bunnings, McDonalds, Amex, Commonwealth Bank, Mars, Aldi and more.

Inclusively Made CEO Paul Nunari said, "Individual efforts, while meaningful, can only achieve so much. It's only when we all come together; brands, agencies, and production leaders, that we can systematically change an industry for good. ‘The Inclusive’ represents this collective commitment to making authentic disability representation business as usual across Australian media. Together, we're not just creating better content; we're building a more inclusive industry that reflects the true diversity of our nation."

The Inclusion Commitment pledge signifies a commitment to three key actions:

Increasing authentic representation of people with disability in marketing campaigns to promote inclusion and acceptance.

Championing inclusive practices in marketing and production to create pathways for disability inclusion.

And partnering with Inclusively Made to align efforts in advancing inclusive practices across media and production.

If you represent a brand or organisation that would like to become part of Inclusively Made and/or RSVP for the Melbourne or Sydney event, please contact Henry Smith at hello@inclusivelymade.com.

Melbourne - National Inclusion Commitment Event

Date: Thursday June 5th

Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Boston Consulting Group, Level 51, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne

Sydney - National Inclusion Commitment Event

Date: Wednesday June 11th

Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Boston Consulting Group, Level 26/60 Martin Pl, Sydney