Holiday Films and FCB Toronto Help Air Canada Redefine Vacation Mode

When does vacation really start?

According to Air Canada’s latest campaign, the answer might surprise you. In their newest spot, created by FCB Toronto and directed by Holiday Films’ Ashkan Memarian, the brand invites travellers to reconsider the moment they shift into vacation mode, suggesting that with Air Canada, it might start well before landing.

The film opens with the familiar ding of a seatbelt sign turning off and introduces us to Eileen, a woman traveling with her family. As she exhales, we hear her internal monologue kick in: “Vacation… here we come.” But a beat later, she looks around the cabin and realises: she’s not going on vacation—she’s already on it.

This simple insight powers the spot’s structure, unfolding through Eileen’s perspective as she takes in her relaxed travel companions. Her dad, quietly immersed in a bear documentary. Her partner, enjoying his free in-flight beer and pretzels. Her mom, using free in-flight Wi-Fi to check in on the family dog. All of them settled, content, and enjoying the flight in their own way, with performances that feel natural and unscripted, thanks to a casting process focused on capturing the warmth and relatability of real people.

What makes the film stand out is its use of ambient sound and performance. Memarian leans into subtlety, letting the story play out through sonic moments: the soft pop of a pretzel bag, the fizzy crack of a beer can, the gentle hum of onboard entertainment. These small details subtly reinforce the premium touches of Air Canada’s economy experience—from upgraded snack options to complimentary drinks and entertainment—without ever overstating them.

Visually, the film reflects that same sense of quiet ease. There’s nothing flashy here—just warm, grounded camerawork that tracks with Eileen’s shift into vacation mode.

“Nice travels,” the campaign signs off. It’s a subtle but elevated approach that gives the in-flight experience a cinematic feel, one that matches the care and attention Air Canada puts into the journey itself.

With Memarian’s careful hand and FCB’s insightful creative, the result is a spot that’s equal parts charming and chill—the kind of story that makes you want to book a flight just to enjoy the ride.

The spot was produced by Holiday Films. Holiday is part of the Holiday United Group, a collective of best-in-class production, photography, and post partners working seamlessly under one roof.

