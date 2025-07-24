Holiday United Group’s Holiday Films and Nimble Content Welcomes Dani Kind

Holiday Films and Nimble Content, under the Holiday United Group, has welcomed director Dani Kind to its roster for commercial film representation. She brings an inventive storytelling approach, a strong comedic perspective, and an emerging directorial voice to the company.



Best known for her acclaimed roles on Workin’ Moms (CBC/Netflix) and Wynonna Earp (Syfy/CTV Sci-Fi), Kind is a three-time Canadian Screen Award nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy, earning recognition alongside icons such as Catherine O’Hara.



Dani is already earning attention for her work behind the camera. Her 2024 short film Capsule, a dark comedy set in space, debuted to positive reviews, screened at multiple festivals, and quickly developed a cult following thanks to her distinctive vision and direction. She also directed an episode of Workin’ Moms in its seventh season, while continuing to star in the series.

In 2023, she brought her comedic sensibility to Debra, a short film about a divorced woman forced to move back in with her mother as she gets back on her 'tail'. Spoiler alert: She is a mermaid. The film stars her Workin’ Moms co-star Juno Rinaldi.

This year, Kind premiered her latest short, Signs—a surreal comedy set in a medical clinic lobby. Holiday United Group executive producer, Eastern Yoo, shared, “When I first saw Dani’s Signs, I was struck by the carefully crafted visuals along with the pitch perfect comedy beats. From the nuanced colour palette, the simmering deliberate tempo, to landing the dry wit and humour, Dani’s talent shined as a director-storyteller.”

This week also saw the release of a new music video for The Strumbellas’ newest track, 'Hardlines', directed by Kind, once again highlighting Kind’s gift for striking visuals and crafted storytelling.

Alongside her artistic career, Kind spent nine years as a support worker for children and adults with special needs. This experience continues to shape her art and her collaborative approach to directing.

“Dani is a natural storyteller with a sharp eye and incredible energy and warmth,” said Josefina Nadurata, founder and executive producer, Holiday United Group. “Her ability to bring humour, depth, and connect on a human level with every project makes her an exceptional addition to our commercial roster.”



As a career storyteller with a gift for finding light in the dark and exploring the full spectrum of the human experience, Kind continues to make her mark as a visionary director. She now plays an important role in helping shape the future of storytelling at Holiday United Group, across both commercial and long-form formats.

