ŌURA's Seniors 'Give NYC the Finger' in Bold Wellness Stunt

On the streets of New York City, you come across a lot of surprising things. But it’s not every day that you see dozens of senior citizens giving you the finger.

​ŌURA has partnered with nice&frank for their ‘Give NYC the Finger,’ activation which included an interactive in-person experience alongside taxi-top ads on over 7,000 cabs across the city, which brought to life the brand’s new international campaign, ‘Give Us the Finger.’’

As part of the activation, three dozen senior citizens raised their pointer fingers—each adorned with an Oura Ring—in the signature gesture to hail a fleet of yellow taxis. The New Yorkers, who range from 55 to 80 years old, then made their way across the West Village, SoHo, and DUMBO in their fleet of iconic yellow cabs, giving NYC the finger and showcasing their Oura Rings to everyone in their path.

Demonstrated through ‘Give NYC the Finger’ and the new brand campaign, Oura is flipping the script on aging and showing an authentic version of health and wellness that celebrates the presence, clarity, and resilience that comes with getting older.