High Five: Hong Kong





Instead of showing the award-winning works that are frequently being shown, I tried to pick some works that represent the recent trends happening in the Hong Kong market. Property, money-lending and food delivery are the top three ad spenders in 2021, in which I have picked one favourite from each category. The use of celebrity - in particular the crazily popular music band Mirror and the uprising NFTs - are also major trends people followed during the pandemic in this small city...











Wetland Season Bay - 'Begins by Nature'

Agency: CTWCM

Production: Planet B Studio

Post: Seesaw Post





Other companies used to show the aesthetic and luxurious side of their properties in their sales video. This one refreshes the audience emotionally with its Japanese drama storytelling technique, at the same time blending in the environments and features of the development beautifully. Feel good about the vibe.













United Asia Finance - 'The Monsters City'

Agency: M&C Saatchi Spencer

Production: Film Factory

Director: Man Chung

Post: Touches

Music: Click Music





Japanese scientific friction movie execution is used to tell the story about the eccentric economic and social situations people are facing in Hong Kong. It’s a bold and surprising approach in the money lender’s category. Iconic images of the robotic arm and classic Japanese monsters have painted the town by its mega-integrated media campaign. Talk of the town, unquestionably.













LALAMOVE - 'Move the Three Generations'

Agency: Secret Tour

Production: Ogle

Translation:



"Moving house with three bags (generations), see? 1, 2 and 3. LALAMOVE is here! LALAMOVE order can be matched in three seconds. Call LALAMOVE. Speedy delivery”





Three bags and three generations are pronounced the same in Cantonese. This colloquial use of word pun has made the film simple, crispy and eye-catching to the audience, outstood from more than 100 pieces of social video of the same category last year.













MUSK-ON x Mirror

Agency: In-house at Mirror





Brand crossover has never been so widespread in Hong Kong. The local music band Mirror has made its dominant influence in the ad market for over 78% coverage on media advertisements during the last six months across all categories. And the newly emerging retails brand selling high quality musk, has found its successfully formula of cross-over with the celebrities and pop cultures. Let’s kiss on it.













Metaface Group

Creator: Michael Punchman









Lots of the digital artists in Hong Kong trying their luck to create different types of art visual uploading onto NFTs (non-fungible token) marketplace. This Metaface series has been uploaded more than 500 pieces of NFTs in a month time, and showcased to promote on Instagram. Regardless about any commercial communication messages or ideas, it uses symmetrical graphic movements of different textures to produce something original and aesthetically provoking. Let’s appreciate as an experimental creature or new approach about digital art.



