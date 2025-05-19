Hellions' Elle Bullen and Mike Doman Add Third Partner, Dan Sparkes

Hellions co-founders Elle Bullen and Mike Doman have made their first hire since they founded the independent at the start of the year, appointing former Bullfrog colleague Dan Sparkes as partner.

Elle and Mike were previously executive creative director and executive strategy director, respectively, at Melbourne-based indie Bullfrog. In January, LBB revealed they had left the agency to become the latest Australian execs to set up their own "creative joint," whose name was inspired by "a rowdy or a mischievous child".

Now, Elle's former creative partner, fellow Bullfrog ECD Dan, joins them. He left the role in March after starting at Bullfrog five years ago, when it was a four-person start-up.

“Dan’s ambition and work ethic is only matched by the size of his heart," Mike said.

"He’d run through a brick wall to make great work, would lie down in traffic to help his team, and he cracks sensational gags. He’s individually brilliant but brings everyone around him up to his level as well.

“More than that, though, we just absolutely love the guy. When we heard Dan was freelancing, we threw some serious elbows to get to the front of the line to hire him -- and we’re bouncing off the walls with joy that’s he’s decided to become a Hellion.”



When they founded Hellions, Elle and Mike told LBB they didn't add to the indie landscape as a result of market conditions, but because they wanted to step away from managing people and get back on the tools.

“We don't have ambitions to grow this thing and flog it off," Mike said at the time.

"We love what we do, we're passionate about what we do, and as long as the stuff coming through the door is of a shape that's interesting and engaging, and we continue to know people who can solve these problems, and we can bring them in as and when we need them, or hire them full time if it's something that gets to that, that's more what we're motivated by.”



Dan, the first full time hire, said, “It’s rare to find a place that matches your ambition and enthusiasm beat for beat.

“The world has a zero tolerance for mediocre work -- and Hellions’ ambition to make the extraordinary sets an unambiguous bar: create things that earn their place in the world and make people, brands and businesses more valuable.

"The chance to build something I’m proud to work at every day, alongside some very talented friends, is a no brainer for me. Hellions feels like home, and the combination of mischief and independence in the air gives big school camp energy -- which I’m one hundred per cent here for.”

Across two decades, Dan has worked at the likes of DDB, Leo Burnett, TBWA, and CHEP, across clients including AGL, Oxfam, Ecosa, 7-Eleven, Peters Ice Cream, Schmackos, Seek, RACV, Samsung, and Honda.

Dan's work -- which includes the anti-cyberbullying initiative, 'Reword', the 'Mo-Hair Suit' for Politix and Movember, CHEP's 'Give a Flybuys', and insurer AIA's 'All or Something' brand platform -- has been recognised at shows like Cannes, D&AD, SXSW, One Show, and The Webbys. He also serves as director of education at MADC to support emerging talent.