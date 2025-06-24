Clearlight Saunas Enter Original, via Hellions

Their new brand platform, Enter Original, reaffirms Clearlight’s position as the gold standard in wellness, while celebrating the elevated, inspired state of mind a Clearlight sauna makes possible. The brand repositioning and subsequent campaigns were created in partnership with Hellions, a creative joint launched in February of this year.

Lalena King, Global Marketing Manager for Clearlight Saunas, describes the campaign as a defining and essential moment for Clearlight International.

"Clearlight’s been a constant innovator since day one, but with a flood of inferior products saturating the market, reminding people that there's no substitute for an original was critical for us,” said Lalena.

“If originality is a frequency, then Clearlight is how you tune in. It shifts your energy and opens your mind to see the world in new ways. Putting originality at the heart of everything we do has allowed us to showcase our genuine point of difference, and truly original assets to communicate it.

“It's fast become an internal challenge and the yardstick by which we communicate everything. This spans brand comms that explore the original and individual places a sauna can transport you, to our first bold seasonal campaign - “Hot & Unbothered”.

Featuring the inimitable Jessica Gomes embracing both the heat and the attitude that come from time well spent in a Clearlight, “Hot & Unbothered” bridges brand and retail to serve up extra value while exploring what it truly means to feel well.

Hellions partner, Elle Bullen, said it was a proud moment for the fledgling agency.

“Given the sheer volume of content the wellness category throws out, there’s surprisingly little variation: it’s yoga poses, earthy tones and white fluffy robes for days. It’s been an absolute joy helping Clearlight rise above this tsunami of Zen to explore the less literal, more authentic benefits of self-care,” she said.

“Working hand in sweaty hand with the incredible team at Clearlight and a line-up of all-star partners has made this an incredible first project for Hellions. It’s reinforced everything we were hoping for when we kick-started this creative joint - good people and great minds joining forces to make extraordinary stuff happen.”

Hot & Unbothered is currently running in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland and Germany. The brand and campaign work will be rolling out across social, web, direct, retail and digital channels.

Clearlight International is a distributor of Clearlight Infrared Saunas & Wellness Solutions.