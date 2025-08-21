Gap Taps KATSEYE to Reintroduce Low Rise with 'Better in Denim'

Gap has unveiled 'Better in Denim,' its Fall 2025 campaign starring global girl group KATSEYE. Set to the iconic early-2000s anthem 'Milkshake' by Kelis, the campaign reintroduces low rise denim into the cultural conversation through a genre-blending dance choreographed by Robbie Blue. Directed by Bethany Vargas and shot by Bjorn Iooss, the campaign captures the spirit of individuality — championing denim as a canvas for self-expression, unity, and style that transcends generations.

With over 22 million followers, a growing global fandom, and Billboard-charting singles, KATSEYE is one of the most buzzed-about new acts in music. The six-member group blends individuality, cultural diversity, and pop innovation—styled head-to-toe in denim, including a reimagined Long & Lean jean designed to reflect their personal identities. Their multicultural point of view, combined with bold self-expression, has earned them a powerful voice within global youth culture. That same energy and authenticity bring new meaning to Gap’s roots in music, movement, and style.

“Gap continues to build on its legacy of bridging generations by spotlighting global talent and celebrating self-expression through music, dance, and denim” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO, Gap brand. “Partnering with KATSEYE was a natural fit, we share a bold, expressive and inclusive point of view. ‘Better in Denim’ is the best expression of who the brand is today — fresh, relevant, original, and undeniably Gap.”

“Gap didn’t ask us to fit in — they invited us to show up as we are,” said KATSEYE. “The denim moved with us, and every look felt like our own. We got to perform as ourselves, bringing our style and culture to every frame. That’s what makes this moment so powerful.”

The dancers move in layers, with more performers joining throughout the video — a powerful metaphor for people from all walks of life coming together. Their circular formation symbolises togetherness and community, brought to life on a custom-built Los Angeles set designed to evoke a 'circle of love.' Each frame showcases denim in motion, building on Gap’s legacy of movement, music, and style. The cast moves freely and confidently, showing how Gap’s denim is designed not just to be worn, but lived in. The result is a high-energy journey through style and self-expression— led by a new generation made to inspire everyone watching to make denim their own.

“Choreographing this campaign was a dream. Movement is my medium, and with a cast like KATSEYE and a track like ‘Milkshake,’ I had the space to blend styles that wouldn’t normally sit next to each other — Fosse technique, ballet, hip-hop, and jazz funk,” said Robbie Blue, choreographer for the campaign. “It became a dance through decades, just like denim. The clothes moved with the choreography, never against it and that freedom of movement allowed me and the dancers to tap into something bigger.”

Gap’s Long & Lean jeans, an early 2000s icon and customer favourite, return with a modernised fit. Updated with a reengineered waistband, enhanced comfort, and 10 new seasonal washes, the style is designed to move with your body. It’s a reintroduction of a timeless silhouette — ready to be rediscovered by every generation. Beyond Long & Lean, Gap offers a full range of denim fits from low, mid, to high rise and a variety of leg shapes, from skinny to baggy, designed for comfort, movement, and personal style.

To mark the collaboration, Gap will release a limited-edition KATSEYE logo hoodie ($79.99) featuring the group’s name in the brand’s iconic arch. Designed in partnership with KATSEYE and available for pre-order starting August 22, the drop celebrates the group’s cultural influence and Gap’s continued role in shaping creativity through style.

Each hoodie features colours hand-selected by the artists to reflect their personal style and upcoming album, Beautiful Chaos—called out beneath the arch logo. KATSEYE’s second EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, following the success of breakout singles 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela.'

This Fall, the group will embark on THE BEAUTIFUL CHAOS TOUR, continuing to bring their signature energy and authenticity to the Gap campaign.

The 'Better in Denim' campaign will appear across Gap’s owned and earned media channels globally, including digital, social, email, in-store, gap.com, and influencer partnerships, and a Times Square billboard debut. Follow along @gap and @katseyeworld.