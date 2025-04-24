Goodnites Launches Mission Dry to Help Destigmatise Bedwetting

Goodnites, the #1 nighttime underwear brand, has announced the launch of Mission Dry, a new activation to launch its ‘Never Stop Dreaming’ platform. The innovative and timely space-themed campaign aims to help destigmatise bedwetting by reframing children’s nighttime underwear through an emotional lens: it’s not just about staying dry, but about teaching kids how to stay strong, brave, and mission-ready. The campaign was inspired by the absorbency systems found in astronauts' space suits and is bolstered by participation of real and aspiring astronauts, Scott Kelly and Manju Bangalore, because hearing encouragement from a hero can be the first step to feeling like one.

1 in 6 kids in the U.S. experience bedwetting and many may feel embarrassed and ashamed. Given the embarrassment many children face, Mission Dry upends the category’s traditional approach to marketing that focuses on product function and reframes bedwetting as a source of resilience, not shame.

Created in collaboration with GUT New York, the multi-format campaign includes a live activation experience, two films, social media content, educational content, and commemorative swag. Goodnites hosted a live activation experience that doubled as a call to action to families to join Mission Dry. The experience film launches the full campaign today and features physicist and scientist-astronaut candidate, Manju Bangalore. The experience and film combine STEM facts, hands-on discovery, and surprise moments – like seeing Manju “floating” in space – to help reframe using nighttime underwear as a badge of courage – not embarrassment.

On May 5th, World Astronaut Day, the brand will release a hero film featuring retired astronaut Scott Kelly. The film is a cinematic trip to space in which Scott connects Goodnites to the absorbency systems in his space suit and Mission Dry’s key message. After his young crewmate accidentally pees in his suit and fears being laughed at by mission control, Scott comforts him by reminding him that no one is remembered for what happens in the suit, but what you do beyond it. Visually striking and emotionally uplifting, the film delivers the campaign's core message with impact and care: even heroes need support to achieve great things.

“Goodnites has always been there to support kids through an important stage of growing up and through Mission Dry, we had an opportunity to reimagine what that support could look like,” said Luiz Sanches, global chief creative and design officer at Kimberly-Clark. “This campaign is about using creativity to shift perceptions - not just of our product, but of what it means to be a kid navigating challenges with courage.”

“When we learned about the emotional toll that bedwetting can have on kids, we knew we needed to approach this project in a new way,” said Lucas Bongioanni, chief creative officer at GUT New York. “Astronauts are beloved heroes to so many, so when we learned about the absorbency systems in their suits, we instantly made the connection to Goodnites. We’re proud and grateful to work with a brand dedicated to helping kids grow up brave, resilient, and confident.”

