AB InBev and GUT Toast Local Watering Holes with Global ‘Cheers to Bars’ Campaign

AB InBev is raising a glass to neighbourhood pubs and taverns around the world with the launch of Cheers to Bars, a global campaign honouring their role as cultural, social and historical hubs. Timed to coincide with World Beer Day, the initiative celebrates the venues where friendships are forged, music and sport are born, and communities come together.



Created by GUT New York, the hero film is crafted entirely from archival footage and still photography, sourced and licensed by STALKR’s US and European teams. Set to Billy Joel’s nostalgic anthem Piano Man, the spot journeys through legendary bars and hidden gems alike – from tiny stages where unforgettable nights unfolded, to venues that shaped history.



Among the highlights are CBGB, the New York underground haunt that launched punk into the mainstream; Liverpool’s Cavern Club, the early home of The Beatles; and The Freemason’s Arms in London, cited as the birthplace of football (soccer).







Spanning 20 countries, the film pays tribute not just to famous addresses but to the countless local spots that have provided a backdrop for singing, dancing, falling in love and, sometimes, changing the world.

