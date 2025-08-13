senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

AB InBev and GUT Toast Local Watering Holes with Global ‘Cheers to Bars’ Campaign

13/08/2025
32
Share
Set to Billy Joel’s Piano Man, the 20-country campaign uses archival footage to honour the history, community and culture of local bars, writes LBB's Addison Capper

AB InBev is raising a glass to neighbourhood pubs and taverns around the world with the launch of Cheers to Bars, a global campaign honouring their role as cultural, social and historical hubs. Timed to coincide with World Beer Day, the initiative celebrates the venues where friendships are forged, music and sport are born, and communities come together.

Created by GUT New York, the hero film is crafted entirely from archival footage and still photography, sourced and licensed by STALKR’s US and European teams. Set to Billy Joel’s nostalgic anthem Piano Man, the spot journeys through legendary bars and hidden gems alike – from tiny stages where unforgettable nights unfolded, to venues that shaped history.

Among the highlights are CBGB, the New York underground haunt that launched punk into the mainstream; Liverpool’s Cavern Club, the early home of The Beatles; and The Freemason’s Arms in London, cited as the birthplace of football (soccer).


Spanning 20 countries, the film pays tribute not just to famous addresses but to the countless local spots that have provided a backdrop for singing, dancing, falling in love and, sometimes, changing the world.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from GUT New York
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from GUT New York
Cheers to Bars
AB in Bev
04/08/2025
Mission Dry
Goodnites
24/04/2025
ADLOC
ANDY's
10/12/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1