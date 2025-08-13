senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sohonet Celebrates Voices Behind the Scenes in Film and TV

13/08/2025
17
Share
Sohonet has created 'For the Love of Story'; a free eBook capturing the voices and experiences of creatives

At a time when our industry is facing disruption, uncertainty, and constant change, the team at Sohonet wanted to pause. To listen. And to reflect.

That’s why Sohonet created 'For the Love of Story' ; a free eBook capturing the voices and experiences of creatives working behind the scenes in film and TV. It’s for you to download, enjoy, and share; a way of celebrating the passion that drives our industry forward.

And because the team at Sohonet wanted to give something back, they have launched the 'For the Love of Story' competition. Tell Sohonet, in one sentence, what you love most about working in film and TV, and you could win a $1,000 flight voucher; anywhere, with anyone.

Download your free eBook here.

Enter the competition here.

Great stories deserve to be celebrated, and so do the people who make them happen.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Sohonet
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Sohonet
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1