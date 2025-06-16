Finely Tuned Launches Full-Service Agency, Layers

Finely Tuned, the team behind some of Australia’s most influential festivals and cultural experiences, has launched Layers, a new full-service creative agency helping brands show up in culture with authenticity, meaning and impact.

Layers is led by Simon Beckingham, founder of Finely Tuned, Simon Hayward, co-founder and former managing director at Rizer & Groundswell, and Andrew Boon, ex-Anjunadeep (Above and Beyond, Ben Böhmer) and Sweat It Out (Dom Dolla, RÜFÜS DU SOL) marketing lead.

With experience spanning fashion, tech, music, luxury, lifestyle and entertainment, the team has delivered work for brands including Louis Vuitton, Veuve Clicquot, Nike, Google, Netflix, the Australian Open, and Red Bull.

Developed in partnership with Finely Tuned, one of Australia’s leading independent event companies, Layers is built on a simple belief. The best brand experiences do not feel like marketing, they feel like real connections. Finely Tuned has delivered standout events even during industry uncertainty, including NSW’s only surviving major four day music festival, Lost Paradise, with the 2024 season marking their most successful to date.

Recent brand activations within the Finely Tuned portfolio demonstrate clear value for brand partners. At Lost Paradise, brands including Red Bull, FELLR, Diageo, Better Beer, Beer Farm, and 4 Pines delivered highly engaged activations. The in-house immersive experience Club Paradiso, created as an internal commission, showcased the team’s ability to design conceptually rich branded environments. At Lost Sundays, Finely Tuned activated Red Bull and Absolut, further proving their expertise in crafting meaningful brand moments.

Beyond their own events, the team executed standout external activations and pop-ups in the past 12 months, including their largest engagement to date with Peacock Lounge at Randwick Races for ATC, alongside Geely GO, Hibiki Suntory, and the Australian Museum Gala.

Layers builds upon this pedigree, insight and experience, offering a full-service model across creative, strategy, production, content and campaign delivery. From concept through to execution, the team works closely with clients to create experiences that are culturally relevant, creatively ambitious and strategically sharp.

Simon Beckingham, founder and managing director of Layers, said, “At a time when brands are looking to connect with younger, highly connected audiences who are increasingly difficult to reach through traditional media, Layers brings a new way forward. These audiences are not just seeking content. They are drawn to brands that show up authentically in the spaces they care about. They are smart, selective and tuned into what feels real.”

Andrew Boon, creative and marketing director, added, “This is the audience we have been engaging and building for over many years. From intimate 300-capacity shows to large-scale 30,000-person festivals, we have consistently delivered experiences people choose to be part of. That track record gives us a unique advantage built on trust, taste and reliable execution.”

Whether it is a bold brand moment, an immersive activation or a long-term cultural campaign, Layers helps brands connect with people in meaningful ways. Not just through platforms, but through presence.

