senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Trends and Insight in association withSynapse Virtual Production
Group745

Food, Fashion, and Parenting Drive Creator Engagement in May: Fabulate Data

24/06/2025
674
Share
“In May, we saw some of the fastest-growing creators leaning into unique lifestyle content,” said Lucy Ronald, head of strategy and talent at Fabulate

Melbourne fashion icons Ginger and Carman were amongst the fastest-growing Australian creators in May with their Instagram following passing 100,000 followers (their TikTok now has more than 400,000). Parenting TikToker Tash Delrosario and meal prep food YouTuber Filling Meals also saw significant growth in their subscriber counts over the month.

“In May, we saw some of the fastest-growing creators leaning into unique lifestyle content,” said Lucy Ronald, head of strategy and talent at Fabulate. “Take Ginger & Carman -- long-time favourites in the Melbourne scene. They’ve stayed true to their style and it’s paying off. Their consistent growth shows they really understand their audience and know how to create content that lands, whether that’s for the laughs, the vintage fashion, or the feel-good friendship vibes.

“Tash Delrosario is another great example of a creator resonating through honesty. Her stories around parenting two autistic daughters are raw and real, which is clearly striking a chord. And on YouTube, Filling Meals is making healthy eating feel achievable with simple, fuss-free meal tips that are as practical as they are popular.”

Among May’s fastest growing creators were:

Ginger & Carman -- This much-loved duo has been making content for years -- and they’re still growing fast. Winners of AiMCO’s Best Beauty, Fashion & Style Creator award this year, they’ve nailed a formula that blends humour, friendship, and a love of vintage fashion. Their continued rise proves that staying authentic and having fun never goes out of style.

Tash Delrosario -- A mum of two autistic daughters, Tash shares the highs and lows of parenting with raw honesty and warmth. Her videos are as heartening as they are real - offering an authentic voice in the parenting space and building a deep sense of trust with her audience.

Filling Meals -- In a saturated category, Filling Meals has carved out a niche with over 150,000 YouTube subscribers. The channel serves up practical, no-nonsense meal prep ideas focused on sustainable, smart ways to lose weight -- perfect for busy lives.

Why It Matters

“People scroll TikTok, Instagram and YouTube looking for content that’s not only entertaining, but that feels real,” added Lucy. “Ginger & Carman, Tash Delrosario, and Filling Meals all hit that sweet spot - offering something fun and engaging while actually helping people in some way.”

Fabulate was named Australia’s Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the 2025 and 2024 AiMCO Awards, and now one of Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, we’re proud our Discovery platform helps marketers uncover rising stars like these -- the kind of talent driving real results.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Fabulate
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Fabulate
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1