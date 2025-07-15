senckađ
Edition : International
news
Trends and Insight in association withSynapse Virtual Production
Creators Cosy Up With Comfortcore In June: Fabulate

15/07/2025
As the temperature drops, engagement rises, especially for creators who reflect the mood of the moment

June’s fastest-growing social creators are leaning into comfort, charisma and self-improvement, according to new data from Australian creator technology platform Fabulate.

On TikTok, creators like From Scratch with Bob (276K followers), fitness runner Rohan Brown (129.9K), and foodie Aimee Chia (181.1K) saw significant growth in June. Each is tapping into the broader "comfortcore" trend that each year resonates with audiences during the cooler months.

Instagram’s breakout creators leaned into fitness, food and humorous life hacks. Satirical gym junkie Evan Bodycomb reached 106K followers. Meanwhile, DIY renovator Dane Taylor struck a chord with behind-the-scenes renovation content, delivering double-digit engagement.

On YouTube, home-made food followed a similar pattern, with creator Filing Meals showing impressive growth. Comedy also performed well, with Granny Flat Comedy on the rise for a consecutive month, climbing to 58K subscribers. Half of their audience falls between the ages of 18 and 24, showing strong traction among younger viewers for relatable and fun humour.

“We’re seeing comfortcore and self-help content take off because it speaks to how people are feeling right now,” says Lucy Ronald, head of strategy and talent at Fabulate.

“It’s the middle of the year, the weather’s cooler, and there’s this collective pull toward slowing down, recharging, and resetting. The creators who are really cutting through aren’t about perfection -- they’re showing up with humour, honesty and a realness that’s clearly resonating with audiences.”


Why Seasonality Should Be on Every Marketer’s Radar

As the temperature drops, engagement rises, especially for creators who reflect the mood of the moment.

Consumers do not interact with content in isolation. Their needs, interests and attention shift with the seasons. June’s creator trends show a rising appetite for comfort, self-help and light escapism, with content that meets people where they are emotionally and mentally.

For marketers, this is a reminder to plan social and creator partnerships that align with seasonal mindsets. A year-round, one-size-fits-all content strategy misses the opportunity to create relevance. Brands that partner with creators who intuitively match seasonal sentiment can unlock stronger performance and more meaningful engagement.

