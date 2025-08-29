Enero Results: Westpac Win Boosts BMF Heading Into FY26

Enero has reported its results for the 12 months ended June 30 2025 (FY25), highlighting solid momentum across its agency portfolio and a second half performance that positions the group for continued growth in FY26.

On a continuing operations basis, Enero delivered year-on-year EBITDA growth of 2% in FY25. The group’s Technology, Healthcare and Consumer (THC) Practice, which includes its agency businesses, was a key driver of performance, with EBITDA increasing 0.2% and margins improving significantly on the prior year. This uplift was underpinned by a solid second half, where EBITDA rose 9% and net revenue increased 2% from the previous half.

Enero Group’s chief executive officer, Ian Ball, said, “Our second half results show the strength of Enero’s portfolio and our ability to adapt to shifting market dynamics. From landmark client wins to world-class recognition, our agencies have proven they can deliver both growth and industry-leading work. This momentum sets us up for good progress in FY26.”

BMF entered H2 with strong momentum following its largest ever client win with Westpac in February, just weeks after retaining Tourism Tasmania. The agency was also named Spikes Asia Strategy & Effectiveness Agency of the Year and Effective Agency of the Year at the Effies. This momentum continued into the new financial year with BMF winning HCF’s creative account earlier this week.

Orchard also closed the year with strong momentum, doubling EBITDA and delivering revenue growth of 19% in FY25 H2 compared to the prior half. Growth came across both its healthcare and consumer divisions, with new drug launches and expanded services in healthcare, and strong demand for CGI and adjacent offerings in consumer. In addition, Orchard won new business with brands including Abbvie, Detmold Group, and Boehringer Ingelheim.



In FY25 H2, Hotwire Global, Enero’s technology and communications consultancy, rebranded its performance marketing services globally under ROI·DNA, which has earned Google Premier Partner status and secured its first multi-regional client win of the new financial year. The year also saw the launch of the Hotwire Global AI Lab, while industry recognition included being named to PRNEWS’ Agency Elite Top 120 and winning gold for Excellence in B2B Marketing at the Marketing Excellence Awards.

In FY25, Enero completed the sale of OBMedia, further sharpening its focus on its agency portfolio.

“As we enter FY26 with a more defined portfolio and an exclusive focus on our award-winning agencies -- BMF, Hotwire, ROI·DNA and Orchard -- our focus is firmly on building the next chapter of growth for Enero," Ian added.

"Each agency has strong leadership, vision, capabilities and a track record of delivering outstanding results for clients. That focus on differentiation and innovation provides a solid foundation to create long-term value for clients, attract top talent and deliver strong returns for shareholders."

